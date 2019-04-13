‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shows Off Insane Cleavage In Skintight Sports Bra

Playboy model Rachel Cook has been heating up the desert with her sizzling snaps from the star-studded Coachella festival. Cook took to Instagram to show off her early-morning style and gave her 2.3 million followers a glimpse of her buxom chest when doing so.

For the snap, Cook looked casual as she rocked a body-hugging sports bra in black. The skintight number showed off the model’s ample cleavage flawlessly and her chiseled abs were on full display. The laid-back ensemble emphasized her toned arms and curvaceous physique, and fans went wild for the snap.

Cook wore her hair in an unkempt, chic bun that sat on top of her head, with messy tendrils falling around to fame her gorgeous face — almost as if she had just rolled out of bed looking glamorous. She accessorized with an oversized pair of glasses and kept the makeup minimal for the early morning photo shoot.

Since arriving in the desert, Cook has treated her fans to some behind the scenes footage of all the fun she’s been having. She kicked off a series of snaps in her Instagram story with a quote that honed in on how she must be feeling while working during her trip to the music festival.

“Sometimes a crazy amount of actions toward your dreams is needed, and sometimes a crazy amount of enjoying life is needed. Flow in between the two and the journey itself will be a success,” the quote read.

Next, she shared a fun clip of her arriving at the festival, enjoying a delicious looking cocktail with some pals while rocking an oversized sweatshirt and her chestnut-colored hair in a bouncy, shoulder-length blowout.

In between acts at Coachella, Cook has been hard at work shooting for one of her many modeling gigs. She shared a snap of herself gearing up to show off some Levi’s clothing, which included a sexy white crop-top with the logo spread across the chest, a pair of skintight denim jeans that she rolled up, and a pair of white tennis shoes to complete the relaxed look.

Cook then joined some friends for a poolside party hosted by the popular denim brand and she showed off the exciting crowd enjoying music and soaking up the sun around the crisp, clear pool.

Fans of the gorgeous model will be sure to keep an eye out on her social media outlets so they don’t miss a moment of her exciting trip and unique outfit choices while she takes in the sights and sounds of Coachella.