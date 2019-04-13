‘Goodbye Kyle’ No More, ‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Starts New ‘Hello Kyle’ Trend

It’s been over a week since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired its now infamous “Goodbye Kyle” episode which spawned a social media challenge. After getting in an argument with Kyle Richards at her home, Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd kicked their former friend out of the house. Ken shouted “Goodbye Kyle!” as he walked up his stairs, making the comment the catchphrase of the season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle made light of the situation and the new phrase by shouting it on social media on a night out with her friends. The television producer even uttered the phrase outside of Lisa’s SUR restaurant and had her Uber driver for the evening say “goodbye” in the same manner as Ken as her friends all exited the vehicle. #GoodbyeKyle became a trend on social media as thousands recorded themselves saying the phrase. Kris Jenner, Teddi Mellencamp, and Lisa Rinna all got in on the fun.

Now it looks like Kyle is over the trend which swept Instagram and Twitter, and has moved onto a new hashtag: “#HelloKyle.” Kyle added the tag to her newest post on Instagram, which featured her alongside Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Sharon Idith, and Chrissy Kurtz. The women were all attending Coachella when the mother-of-four snapped the photo.

Kyle sported translucent aviator shades which she paired with a bright pink lip. The RHOBH star also hashtagged “chaperones,” but wasn’t spotted out with any of her daughters. Some poked at Kyle in the comment section and called her a “grandma” and told her to “go home.”

Obviously annoyed with the comment, Kyle corrected the trolls grammar and questioned what they were doing while suggesting they were just sitting at home. Another commenter brought up the whole debacle between Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump and compared the former to a teenage girl. The commenter suggested Kyle should be bringing other women up, which she found rather ironic and commented back, “like you’re doing right now?”

For now, #HelloKyle has not started any sort of trend on Twitter, but it seems like the sourness of the whole situation is finally dying down.

Lisa Vanderpump didn’t seem pleased with the “Goodbye Kyle” challenge and commented about it on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The restaurateur said Kyle’s behavior recently hasn’t shown any indication of wanting their friendship to be repaired.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.