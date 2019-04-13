Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Vacation In Bali Before Baby Number 4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently on a romantic getaway to Bali, and they’re getting some good quality time in just days before they welcome their fourth child together.

According to E! News, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, jetted off to Bali, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was documenting the trip via social media.

Kim shared photos and videos of her and Kanye as they watched locals perform dances, and even visited a wildlife sanctuary where Kardashian got up close with some elephants and even fed the exotic animals.

It’s not clear if Kardashian and West brought their three children, daughter North, son Saint, and daughter Chicago, along for the trip, or if they wanted a little babymoon before their fourth child is born.

Kim and Kanye are expecting a baby boy via surrogate, who is due in early May, meaning they are getting very close to welcoming the little bundle of joy.

However, the trip won’t be an extended one for the couple, as West is set to perform one of his Sunday Service concerts at Coachella on Easter Sunday, and the Kardashian-Jenner family is expected to be there for the concert.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still don’t know what they’re planning to name their youngest son when he finally arrives. However, the reality star did reveal that she considered naming the baby boy Rob after her brother and her late father.

Meanwhile, a name that honors both the late Robert Kardashian and Kanye’s late mother, Donda West, is also allegedly in the works with the couple.

“Kim and Kanye both have ideas for the name of baby number four but they definitely don’t have a name picked out to be the 100 percent final pick,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“They do like the name Ronde. So it’s still a mystery to them with some finalists, they have about a handful of options that need to be chopped down once we get closer to the actual birth. They don’t have all the time in the world to decide, but they at least have some wiggle room for the time being,” the source added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will likely have fans talking yet again by choosing a unique and interesting baby name for their fourth child, and fans can’t wait to find out which name they decide to go with.