6-Year-Old Georgia Girl Millie Drew Kelly Killed After Being Accidentally Shot By Her 4-Year-Old Brother

A 6-year-old Georgia girl named Millie Drew Kelly was killed this week after authorities say her 4-year-old brother was playing with a gun inside the family’s car and accidentally shot her.

The incident happened in Paulding County, which is roughly 40 miles from Atlanta. As CNN reported, the family was preparing to go to the young boy’s baseball game when their car would not start. The mother exited the car, and as she did so the boy was able to grab hold of a gun that was in the car’s console. The weapon went off while the mother was still outside the car, with the bullet striking the 6-year-old girl in the head.

The girl was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries. The shooting garnered some national attention, with many sharing the story on social media and some gun rights advocates using it as rationale for strengthening gun laws. The story of her death was shared by the group Moms Demand Action, which is described as a “grassroots movement of Americans demanding reasonable solutions to address our nation’s culture of gun violence.”

The local community has now come together to mourn the girl, and some friends and family started a fundraiser to bring together money to pay for the girl’s funeral. The GoFundMe campaign has already raised $35,000, more than $10,000 over the initial goal, and attracted donations and condolences from across the country.

As the fundraiser page noted, family members were able to find at least some good out of the girl’s death by donating her organs before her death.

“Millie Drew gave life today by donating her organs to continue to show the love of Jesus, whom she loved with everything that she had,” the page noted. “The outpouring of love shown towards the Kelly family from friends and community is exactly what being the hands and feet of Christ is.”

Local police investigated Millie Drew Kelly’s death but determined that no charges would be filed, calling the shooting a heartbreaking accident.

“It’s just a really sad situation,” sheriff’s Sgt. Ashley Henson said Saturday morning. “Just based on all the evidence and the entire situation, we felt like charges were not warranted in this particular case.”

6-year-old Millie Drew Kelly died this week days after her younger brother accidentally shot her. Her death comes weeks after 15-year-old Matthew Hubbard was accidentally shot & killed too. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/PRTtpoDov8 — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) April 12, 2019

But police did say that the 6-year-old girl’s tragic death was a reminder to all gun owners to keep their firearms unloaded and locked away from where children might be able to find them.