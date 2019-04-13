Bill Maher Blasts ‘Lackey’ Attorney General William Barr, Kirstjen Nielsen Departure

The comedian made the comments during his 'Real Time with Bill Maher' monologue.

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher used his Friday Real Time monologue to blast Donald Trump’s new Attorney General, William Barr, who is facing backlash for his refusal to release the uncensored Mueller report, per Variety.

“Trump finally has the lackey Attorney General he always wanted, William Barr, he testified before Congress this week. He began by thanking the committee for the opportunity to come there and shed more darkness on the situation.”

Maher joked that when Barr took the oath and raised his hand, “the Sharpie was still in his hand.”

He also touched on Barr’s claim that the Obama administration might have been “spying” on the Trump campaign.

“So he’s moving forward with investigating the investigators. Wow, can the rest of us do that with law enforcement? If a cop stops me, can I be like, ‘How fast was I going? How fast were you going? And why were you following me? I’m going to need to see all of your text messages, officer.'”

After finishing with Barr, Maher moved on the Kristjen Nielsen, who resigned as Secretary of Homeland Security last week— reportedly at Trump’s request. Her resignation came just two days following Trump’s withdrawal of his Immigration and Customs Enforcement nominee. Maher suggested that Trump spent his week firing people that weren’t as tough on migrants as he wanted them to be, and joked that Nielsen left to take more time separating her family.

Maher ended his focus on the subject by pointing out that Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, was born outside of the United States, and implied that she qualifies as a low-skilled immigrant.

As The Inquisitr reported, after Barr testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee and said that the FBI spied on Trump’s 2016 campaign team, Trump came out in support of him, claiming that his team was spied on illegally.

Barr’s testimony created a backlash from Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said that she no longer trusts Barr. In addition, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff claims that Barr’s comments were a partisan move to appeal to Trump, and suggested that his comments were harmful to United States democracy.

Although there has been intelligence collection on members of the Trump campaign, including former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, it’s unclear whether any illegal spying occurred. As of now, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants issued against Trump’s team are the subject of a current Justice Department inspector general investigation to determine if any of them involved misconduct.