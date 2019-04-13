The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And ‘Station 19’ Crossover Details Have Been Revealed

The worlds of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are about to collide in a dramatic new crossover event scheduled for May 2, according to a report from Digital Spy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Station 19 star Danielle Savre, who plays firefighter Maya Bishop, confirmed the crossover event and teased that the storyline will be an emotional one for all involved.

“It will affect every single person on the show,” she said. “It’s going to be huge. People are going to cry a lot. We all cried while filming it. It’s going to be a rough, rough couple of episodes to watch.”

Now, more details of the story have been revealed. The crossover kicks off over at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital during the Grey’s Anatomy episode titled “What I Did for Love.” During the episode, Maggie, played by Kelly McCreary, will attend to one of the Station 19 firefighters, while Jo, played by Camilla Luddington, will come to terms with a difficult lesson. Meredith, played by Ellen Pompeo, will put her career in jeopardy when she makes a decision to help a family seeking asylum. The story will then pick up on the “Always Ready” episode of Station 19, where the members of the fire department are all on high alert when one of their teammates lands in the hospital (Grey Sloan) after responding to a deadly blaze at a coffee shop.

While it hasn’t been revealed who the injured firefighter is, fans of Maya can rest assured that their favorite will be safe. Savre has already confirmed that her character will not be at the center of the episode, but she will play a part.

“Maya will be a part of it,” she explained. “I’m not the center of it. Another female cast member is at the center of it, but so is another male cast member.”

The Grey’s Anatomy episode, “What I Did for Love,” was written by Mark Driscoll and directed by Jesse Williams, while the Station 19 episode, “Always Ready,” was written by Tia Napolitano and directed by Nicole Rubio.

This isn’t the first time viewers of the shows have been treated to a special crossover event, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its 15th season and stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith, Kelly McCreary as Maggie, Justin Chambers as Alex, Chandra Wilson as Miranda, Kim Raver as Teddy, Camilla Luddington as Jo, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia, James Pickens Jr. as Richard, Kevin McKidd as Owen, Jesse Williams as Jackson, and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew.

Station 19 is a spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy and is currently in its second season. The main cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy, Grey’s alum Jason George as Ben, Boris Kodjoe as Robert, Grey Damon as Jack, Barrett Doss as Victoria, Alberto Frezza as Ryan, Jay Hayden as Travis, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean, Danielle Savre as Maya, and Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt.