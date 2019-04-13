WWE’s Charlotte Flair Flashes Deep Cleavage & Sculpted, Sexy Physique In Tiny Beach Bikini

Despite having suffered a crushing loss during the main event of WrestleMania 35 — with the “Irish Lass Kicker” Becky Lynch having cinched the win — Charlotte Flair seems to be in very high spirits of late. Perhaps there is a good reason for this, as besides having cultivated a sizable fan base of 3.5 million followers on Instagram, it appears that the platinum blonde bombshell is currently enjoying an idyllic beach vacation. Sand, surf, and sun combine with a skimpy two-piece bikini to offer up the perfect opportunity for the performer to please her fans — and she recently did just that.

In her newest images, Charlotte can be seen enjoying the beach while rocking a barely-there bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. In a snapshot shared yesterday, the former WWE Raw and SmackDown women’s champion could be seen handling a few brightly-colored birds while strolling about in the sand — one blue and yellow, the other rainbow-colored. An amused expression creeps across the wrestler’s face as she handles the avians, but the focus lies on her skimpy swimwear. The strappy pink bikini top pushes Charlotte’s cleavage into a position of prominence and also exposes her flat stomach. The bottoms, meanwhile, emphasize her shapely hips, toned thighs, and long, slender legs.

Palm trees, beach chairs, blue water, and fellow vacationers background the shot.

In the caption of the image, Charlotte Flair expressed her wishes that she might bring the birds home, perhaps inviting them to be part of the WWE universe.

This shot was quickly followed by another beachy image, this time capturing Charlotte Flair in side profile as she stood before the surf.

In this more recent image, Charlotte’s statuesque physique and feminine curves are further highlighted. Making a cheeky pun in the caption, it appears that the WWE superstar preferred to let her body do the talking. Her fans didn’t seem to mind in the slightest, as they showered over 200,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments on the image in very short order.

“The photobomb,” one social media fan quipped, likely making a joking reference to the man emerging from the water in the background.

“Like if you want Charlotte to have more Championship Reigns [sic],” a second urged, drawing 142 likes in a matter of hours.

It seems somewhat obvious that the talented Charlotte Flair is headed for even greater success in the ring after years of hard work. Her vacation — sunny and as full of smiles as can be — seems richly deserved.