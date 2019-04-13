Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Feels Great’ Now That He’s Officially Single Amidst Ongoing Divorce From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are officially single and Pitt is reportedly ‘feeling great’ about it, according to an article by Hollywood Life.

“He really wants to close the chapter with Angelina as much as he can and move forward, and he feels it’s one step closer to doing so,” their source said. “He’s so ready to move on. Brad will always wish Angie well since he had so many great years with her and they share children together, but the chapter is closing and that feels good for him.”

As The Blast notes, both Brad and Angelina had requested a bifurcated judgment which would officially sever their marital ties and allow them to legally say that they’re single. But this doesn’t mean that their divorce is final because they are still negotiating their divorce settlement which will dictate how their assets and custody will be divided.

Sources told The Blast that their desire for this judgment hadn’t been prompted by any new relationships either actor are currently involved in. However, there have been several rumors that both Angelina and Brad are ready to move on with their romantic lives.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, since their separation, Angelina has been romantically linked to a real estate agent who is older than her and not involved in the entertainment industry at all.

“Angie was in a very bad place after [her] split [from Brad],” their source said of her alleged romance. “Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful.”

There have also been reports that Brad Pitt has been dating again as well. Like Angelina, he’s rumored to have been seeing women who aren’t in the public eye either. Several media outlets speculated that he was dating architect Neri Oxman. But as E! Online reports, she denied that this was true. As E! notes, she revealed that she was dating hedge fund manager William A. Ackman in a New York Times profile.

Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and Brad Pitt attend the WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 4, 2015 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As we mentioned earlier, Brad and Angelina’s divorce proceedings will continue as they need to settle the division of their financial assets and establish a permanent custody agreement for their six children.

They currently have a temporary custody order in place, The Blast notes. Although the details of the case are sealed, sources say that the order dictates that Brad has custody of their kids for less than half the time that Angelina does. But it reportedly leaves an open opportunity for his level of custody to increase over time.