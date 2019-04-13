White House Reportedly Looking Forward To Mueller Report Release, Trump ‘Just Wants It Out And Over With’

On March 24 Special Counsel Robert Mueller officially finalized his investigation into Russian election interference and related matters, submitting his final report to Attorney General William Barr. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, directly quoting Robert Mueller, Barr revealed in his own memo that the special counsel had failed to find conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Top Democrats have continued to allege collusion and conspiracy, however, accusing President Trump of working for Russia despite the fact that Mueller had concluded the opposite. Leading the Democratic effort are House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, both of whom have vocally, and on numerous occasions, accused Trump of working for Vladimir Putin.

Other Democrats, somewhat more reluctant to directly accused Trump of conspiring with Russia, have urged Barr to release the Mueller report as soon as possible. The White House has signaled openness to to the idea, largely agreeing that the report should be released and made available to the public.

This was confirmed by Politico.

Citing more than a dozen Trump associates briefed on the matter, the publication reported that the president and his allies are looking forward to the release of the report, demonstrating confidence that it will further solidify Trump’s claims of there being no criminal conspiracy between official Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Five things to watch for in restricted Mueller report https://t.co/7Ih9PiteWj pic.twitter.com/pvzElRhihG — The Hill (@thehill) April 13, 2019

David Bossie, Trump’s 2016 deputy campaign manager, went on the record saying that the president “wants it out. He just wants it out and over with,” referring to Mueller’s report. “This is a report where everybody already knows the outcome,” he added.

A White House official warned that there will likely be “something” in Mueller’s report that the media could describe as “embarrassing” for Trump, but added that the report will nonetheless prove that there has been no Trump-Russia collusion.

“In 400 pages there’s bound to be something the media will spin as embarrassing for the president and then that will be the story, but will it be collusion? Will it be obstruction? Will it be conspiracy? Will it be criminality? No, no, no and no.”

Furthermore, Trump advisers and members of the president’s legal team are already looking for ways to capitalize on the fact that Mueller has failed to prove collusion, and developing strategies to weaponize the report against the Democratic Party.

Trump allies are also focusing on probing the origins of Mueller’s investigation. “We’re going to move on and we’re going to get to the bottom of how this insidious last two years began,” Bossie explained.