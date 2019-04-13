Selena Gomez Rocks White Bra Under See-Through Shirt In Racy Coachella Outfit

Don’t call it a comeback.

After a two-year hiatus, Selena Gomez is back at Coachella in a big way, making a surprise appearance and sharing a now-viral photo of herself rocking a very revealing outfit. In the picture, the actress/singer posed in a see-through white lace shirt with a white bra underneath.

The Instagram picture was a huge hit with her more than 148 million followers, garnering 2.5 million likes in less than an hour and prompting all kinds of supportive comments. Many were happy to see Gomez making an appearance again after suffering through some very public health struggles, and others commented on how great she looked.

“We love you!” one person wrote.

Fans also noted that Selena was sporting a new look, with long, flowing hair to go along with the revealing outfit.

As The Inquisitr had noted, Selena made a surprise performance at the multi-weekend music festival, appearing onstage with Cardi B and Ozuna to perform their song “Taki Taki.” There were already some hints that Selena was en route to the music festival. As Elle noted, her friend Raquelle Stevens shared a photo of Gomez on a private plane en route to the Southern California festival, wearing a grey jumpsuit that revealed plenty of skin.

Selena’s last appearance at Coachella was in 2017, when she showed up to support friend Taylor Swift. It was during this performance that Selena and then-boyfriend The Weeknd first became official, being spotted making out and later sharing a picture together. Though she has showed up at the festival as a spectator in the past, Selena had also never performed before this week, the report noted.

This also marks the first public appearance for Selena Gomez since she was hospitalized for anxiety. The singer had opened up about her mental health struggles in 2017, telling Vogue that the pressures of social media became too much for her.

“It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like shit when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit.”

Fans who want to see more from Selena Gomez’s adventures at Coachella — including any more racy outfits — can keep an eye on her Instagram page.