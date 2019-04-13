WWE Starlet Lana Does ‘Dirty Dancing’ While Rocking Skimpy Pink Bra, Tight Yoga Pants

While Lana may not have seen much success during last weekend’s WrestleMania 35 pay-per-view, her early elimination — and her husband’s loss — don’t seem to be bothering her too much. Taking to popular social media platform Instagram recently to share some of her hottest dance moves, the platinum blonde bombshell could barely contain her enthusiasm and happiness.

In what appears to be a hotel room, Lana can be seen gyrating to the tune of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a song made famous via its usage in the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing. Beaming from ear to ear and cheekily sticking her tongue out to the camera at one point, Lana mouths the words as best she knows them, swaying to the beat. Clad in a hot pink bra and a pair of tight yellow yoga pants, the WWE superstar leaves very little to the imagination as she moves across the floor, barefoot.

Various bags filled with clothing and expensive looking shoes spill out onto the floor and most visible surfaces, implying that the wrestler and her entourage were more concerned with putting off a great show than with worrying too much about tidiness. The focal point of the video clip is certainly Lana’s enviable physique and feminine figure in any case, though a few errant commenters did draw attention to the mess.

“Clean your room lady!!” one perturbed fan advised.

In the caption attached to the amateur music video, Lana gave a shout out to red-hot style label Fashion Nova and then relayed that the reason for her joy and happiness was that it was payday. She also asked her fans to reply if they also like to get paid — and they were more than happy to oblige.

“Well… I mean, wouldn’t everyone like to be paid?” one follower replied, complete with a crying emoji.

Other fans were more concerned with Lana and Rusev’s booking within the promotion, calling out WWE creative for their lack of regard for the characters.

“You and Rusev should stop having to beg to be noticed by the big shots at WWE and just be social media stars, your stories are sooo [sic] amusing and you guys are so amazing and funny!”

Lana and Rusev are both used to breaking hearts in their own ways on WWE programming. While Lana is known for being a beautiful but undervalued underdog competitor, Rusev recently saw the world-famous “Rusev Day” trend lose its head of steam. No matter the obstacles, however, it appears that Lana is still having the time of her life, dancing her worries away.