Chris Hemsworth Says He Has No Idea If Thor Lives Or Dies In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The cast of Avengers: Endgame is in the middle of a worldwide press tour which is somewhat ironic given they’re not allowed to talk about the film whatsoever. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) himself recently appeared on Ellen to promote the film and let everyone know he’s just as in the dark as they are.

In the new interview, via Comic Book, Ellen Degeneres joked that Chris must know how the film ends since he acted in it, but the actor remained adamant that he really has no clue.

“It’s funny, I feel like a fan of this whole thing as much as anyone else, and I’m interested to see if I live or die or what happens to me [laughs]. I have a rough idea of what happens, but no, I have not seen the film and I really do not know how it ends.”

While Chris did not admit to it in his interview with Ellen, other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have admitted to filming different endings and outcomes to ensure they’re in the dark just like the fans.

Chris went on to explain how the cast shot Endgame and Infinity War back-to-back, which was reworked a lot by directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, as well as screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. This made the outcome more difficult for the cast to decipher because everything became a blur, with the actors unsure of what outcome the powers-that-be were going to use.

.@ChrisHemsworth isn’t afraid of anything… except whoever is hiding in my table. https://t.co/9Jxjg5IPos — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 9, 2019

Endgame co-star Jeremy Renner has also become a pro at deflecting questions about the film. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, anytime Jeremy was asked about the film, he immediately answered by promoting his fake film with his Captain America: Civil War co-star, Paul Rudd. The two men are promoting the fictitious film, 50-year-old Virgins, which would probably be a crowd pleaser as well.

As the interview went on with Ellen, Chris also made it clear that he would be happy to return and play Thor yet again. Contractual agreements for actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are said to be up for some of the original Avengers, including Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. The group is not expected to return to their roles, but it looks like the Ragnarok actor is down given the chance.

“So who knows what’s in store for anyone. Me personally, it’s the best fun I’ve ever had, and I’d be happy to do more if they wanted me. More than happy.”

Ellen smiled as the crowd applauded at Chris’s statement, and the host said she thought they would have him back for another go as the Asgardian.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26.