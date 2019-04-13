Instagram Bombshell Nicki Andrea Flaunts Curvaceous Backside While Taking A Steamy Dip In The Pool

Instagram bombshell Nicki Andrea has been on a sexy streak as of late, posting shots of herself that wow her 386,000 followers and a snap posted by the voluptuous model on Saturday to Instagram is no different.

Andrea went for a dip in an inviting, crystal-blue pool wearing a mismatched, thong-style bikini. As she leaned her arms on the side of the pool and had her body turned away from the camera, fans were able to catch a glimpse of her curvaceous backside which was further amplified due to the distortion the water provided.

For the shot, Andrea wore a black, stringy bikini top that tied delicately around her back and showed off quite a bit of her sunkissed skin. The soft pink bottoms gave a peek at her full booty and curvy thighs, and in the first of the duo of photos, Andrea peered over her shoulder giving a sultry look off camera.

Andrea wore her long, chestnut-colored locks in damp waves that spilled over her back gorgeously. She wore minimal makeup for her dip in the water, but as she turned her head ever so slightly, fans caught a glimpse of her rose-colored, plump pout. She posted up against a gorgeous backdrop of beautiful red flowers growing along a lattice-work fence surrounding the pool that added even more appeal to the stunning capture.

The body-positive model and her pals are currently in Palm Springs enjoying — like most of young Hollywood — the sights, sounds, and fashion of the widely attended Coachella festival. Andrea shared some of her daring looks to her Instagram story and the stunning number was sure to turn heads as she made her way through the crowds.

Andrea chose a black cutoff tee shirt that tied up the front with silver, rhinestone encrusted strings that exposed her ample cleavage. She paired the revealing top with some cutoff denim jeans — complete with sexy fringe — and wore a dazzling strip of white rhinestones around her stomach, putting the emphasis on her rock-hard abs.

The model upped the wow factor by adding a pair of knee-high, lace-up boots with a chunky heel. She wore her brown hair in long, beach-babe waves and accessorized with some oversized hoop earrings in silver as she and her friend, fellow model Savanna Sievers hit the festival in style.

Though Andrea enjoyed her Saturday afternoon soaking up the sun poolside, fans will be on the lookout for the next Coachella update from Andrea, and, of course, which stunning outfit she wears as she hits the festival for another round of fun.