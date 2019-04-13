American Fitness Model Jen Selter Strips Down To Tiny Bikini, Flaunts Famous Booty While Surrounded By Snow

American fitness model Jen Selter has built something of a burgeoning personal brand, and part of maintaining the public interest is promoting herself and her partners on social media. Frequently engaging with her fans and followers on popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram, Jen often takes to the service to show off her world-famous figure and light-hearted sense of humor to all who are interested.

In a particularly unique image which she shared recently, the brunette bombshell can be seen taking in the sights at Post Lech Arlberg, a five-star property located in Austria — if the geotag is to be believed. Clad in a tiny two-piece bikini which leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination, Jen showcases her flat stomach and enviable curves. Her world-famous booty is also highlighted by the cut of her high-waisted bikini bottoms, with her shapely derriere complimented by toned thighs and long, slender legs.

Jen has her iconic dark larks parted in the middle, with her hair tied back to spill out in loose waves about her neck and shoulders. She sports a calm, confident smile as she casts her gaze downward, and raises her left arm behind her head to tousle her tresses.

One thing which adds a distinctly different note to the proceedings from the usual slew of Instagram bikini shots would be the snowy background. Great mountainous slopes are covered in the white stuff, as is the roof of a nearby wood and brick structure. Some trees dot the wintry scene, yet despite all of this, the pool looks invitingly warm and crystal clear.

In the caption of the image, Jen Selter says that she’s not really feeling bad about skipping the much talked about Coachella festival, using the acronym JOMO — or Joy of Missing Out — to express these sentiments. Despite the brief caption, her fans immediately engaged with the sultry post, offering up over 100,000 likes and 850-plus comments on the piece in little to no time whatsoever.

“Your body is perfect,” one social media fan gushed, followed by an okay emoji.

“Best pic ever sweetie,” a second user enthused, followed by a trio of heart emojis.

“Amazing! I hope you’re having fun girly. Sade [sic] travels,” a third admirer quipped, responding to Jen’s query in the caption.

Jen Selter made headlines last year, per Life & Style, for coming clean about how hard it was to be a worldwide fitness idol. Saying that it was “definitely hard” to live up to all of the hype, it appears that she is showing no sign of slowing down just yet. Whether she’s seen taking in snowy slopes or idyllic shorelines, the model and fitness enthusiast sparks desire in the hearts of her most serious devotees, and millions simply cannot wait to see where her journey may take her next.