Tom Welling Of ‘Smallville’ Reportedly Set To Appear In Final Season Of ‘Arrow’

Could this mark an appearance of the Arrowverse's Superman?

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that Arrow would have a shortened Season 8. Not only would the new season consist of just 10 episodes, but it would also be its last. While fans are not thrilled to see the flagship show of the so-called Arrowverse come to an end, they are anxious to see what will be coming. Now, an interesting report has emerged, revealing that Tom Welling of Smallville could appear in the final season of Arrow.

Over the years, the Arrowverse has expanded out to include The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl, but many fans always hoped that Welling’s Superman would eventually show up. According to ComicBook.com, half of their hopes may come true in the final season.

Yes, Tyler Hoechlin has appeared as the “Man of Steel” in a number of episodes of Supergirl, and that means that Welling likely won’t be Superman. Still, anything’s possible in the Arrowverse, and who knows what may be on the way in whatever storyline the writers conjure up.

A fan attending the Armageddon Expo in New Zealand said that Welling was part of a panel, and spoke of Arrow‘s last season. During a conversation on that panel, Welling reportedly announced and confirmed that he would make an appearance in the final run of the show.

Tom Welling did not go into great detail or give much information at all about his role. Fans have to remember that Welling is now 41-years-old and long removed from his role on Smallville, but that doesn’t mean he is too old to play the part of Superman.

With the way that characters can time travel and jump through multiple worlds in the Arrowverse, anything is possible. There are a lot of theories already being thrown around as to what Welling could do when he appears on Arrow, but nothing is confirmed.

While the report coming out of the convention is that Welling will appear in Season 8 of the show, no one from Arrow or The CW has confirmed or even commented on Welling’s announcement during the panel. Stephen Amell is surely not going to say anything either, as he’ll want to keep everything about his show’s final season closely guarded.

Cate Cameron / The CW

Smallville had a great run on The CW. It ran for 10 years and attracted a fanbase that remains devoted (and almost cult-like) to this very day. Fans have long wanted to see Tom Welling show up as Superman or Clark Kent in the Arrowverse, but it has simply never happened. Now, the reports and rumors indicate that Welling is heading to Arrow for its eighth and final season, but only time will tell if there is any truth to them.