Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Celebrate Daughter Luna’s 3rd Birthday With Adorable Disneyland Trip

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna will turn 3-years-old on Sunday, and the family is partying in Disneyland to celebrate. The model and the singer spent Friday honoring their little girl with a princess makeover, a gourmet brunch, and a parade with Mickey Mouse! Along the way, both parents documented the outing with adorable photos and videos on Instagram, earning tons of love from fans.

The famous couple, their 10-month-old son Miles, and a few family friends gathered at the Disneyland Resort to give Luna a weekend to remember, according to People. The day began with a trip to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at for Luna’s princess makeover, followed by a visit to Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Luna interacted with princesses Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, and Pocahontas as the family enjoyed a three-course gourmet meal. Later that day, they visited the park together, which included a trip to Mickey’s Soundsational Parade.

Legend shared updates on his Instagram feed, starting with a precious family selfie. Legend held up the camera as Luna, wearing a pink princess dress, sat on his shoulders. Teigen snuggled up behind them wearing a blue denim shirt and a baseball cap.

In the caption, the “All of Me” singer revealed why the celebration came two days early this year.

“Luna had a Disneyland birthday today! (As far as she knows, her birthday is today. Don’t tell her it’s sunday please. Daddy has to work on Sunday. Thank you.),” he wrote.

The photo garnered over 740,000 likes. In the comments section, fans and celebrity friends wished Luna a happy birthday and told Legend he has an adorable family.

“Perfect fam bam! Happy birthday Luna princess,” actress Jessica Alba wrote.

“Dear lord I love this family,” a fan said.

Teigen shared a video of Luna to her Instagram feed on Saturday to wish the little girl a happy birthday weekend. The sassy clip showed Luna strutting her stuff in a white and black one-piece swimsuit, sandals, and pink sunglasses. The former model wished her daughter a happy birthday, but she seemed uninterested.

“Can you please hold me, mom?” she asked.

“Happy birthday weekend, my loonie toons!!!” Teigen captioned the post.

On Thursday, Teigen and Legend revealed that they got new matching tattoos by artist Winter Stone, Insider reported. The model’s tattoo reads, “John – Luna – Miles,” while the singer’s reads, “Chrissy – Luna – Miles,” both in cursive lettering on their forearms.