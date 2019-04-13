UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Rocks Revealing Bikini Bottoms, Grips Harley, And Asks ‘Who Needs A Ride?’

One of the icons of the octagon, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is certainly no stranger to popping up on Instagram. Frequently taking to the photo and video sharing platform to wow her audience with her incredible physique, feisty personality, and freewheeling sense of humor, Arianny knows how to appeal to the masses, and proves it regularly. Having cultivated a sizable fan base of over 3 million followers, the entertainer and Instagram influencer makes all of the right moves to improve her profile. Now, she has partnered up with motorcycle mogul Harley-Davidson, the epitome of gas-guzzling Americana.

In her most recent image, the brunette bombshell can be seen standing in front of a rather modern looking Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Eschewing the chrome-laden look of yesteryear, this sleek black ride looks like something out of a science fiction film. However, most of the interest likely lies upon the model herself. Tying a sleeveless white t-shirt into a knot in order to expose her toned midsection, Arianny puts both hands on the hog and delivers a smoldering stare directly into the camera lens. The improvised crop top is emblazoned with the Harley-Davidson logo, as well.

Clad in revealing bikini bottoms overlaid by a loosely-woven mesh skirt, the UFC ring girl leaves a bit up to the imagination. Her long, slender legs are tanned from the sun’s rays and are thrust into a striking pair of white booties.

In the brief caption attached to the image, Arianny Celeste makes it clear that the picture is sponsored by the motorcycle company. She also asks if any of her most ardent admirers needs a ride. Despite having been posted moments ago, as of this writing, her bad-girl share has already attracted over 5,000 likes, in addition to several dozen comments.

And of course, her fans sought to oblige her query, responding as much in great numbers.

“Yes please… where are we going?!” one fan enthused, complimenting their comment with a heart emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

“I’ll ride anywhere with you,” a second social media user gushed.

“Wow arianny celeste you look so beautiful staned [sic] next’s [sic] to that,” a third admirer quipped, capping off the missive with a long string of love-inspired emojis.

It appears as if Arianny Celeste is landing more and more sponsorship deals as her fame grows. Aside from this venture with Harley-Davidson, Arianny was also behind the very popular Girlfriend Box project and has also worked with brands such as Revolve, Playboy, and TruWomen.