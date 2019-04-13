Mueller Report Not The End, ‘Long Shadow’ Of Russia Investigation Spreads To Roger Stone, Other Ongoing Cases

While special counsel Robert Mueller is done with his work, his investigation into Trump Russia collusion is now driving a multitude of related cases.

With a heavily redacted version of the Robert Mueller Russia investigation report due to be released publicly within a week, Mueller’s own work appears to be done. However, the special counsel investigation continues to cast a “long shadow” over the Donald Trump administration, according to a Politico report, with an unknown number of investigations continuing to target key figures in Mueller’s probe — including longtime Trump friend and political adviser Roger Stone.

On Friday, prosecutors told a judge in a Washington D.C. federal court that they could not make search warrant documents from Stone’s case public — despite a freedom-of-information demand from several media organizations — because the warrants contain details that “concern investigations that remain ongoing,” according to CNN.

In January, Stone’s home was searched and he was arrested in an early morning raid. Mueller then slapped Stone with a 24-page indictment charging him with lying to investigators, witness tampering, and obstruction, as The Inquisitr reported.

Prosecutors told the judge that Stone is part of investigations that do not necessarily involve crimes of which he has already been accused, because Mueller’s many investigations are “interconnected,’ according to CNN.

One possible “interconnected” case involves WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was arrested in London on conspiracy charges unrelated to the Russia investigation on Thursday, as The Inquisitr reported.

Win McNamee / GettY Images

Mueller charges that Stone lied to investigators about his contacts with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. In fact, as NBC News correspondent Katy Tur noted on Twitter, it was only five days between when, according to Mueller’s indictment of Stone, a senior Trump campaign official was “directed” to find out from Stone about upcoming WikiLeaks releases, and the first Russian attempt to hack a personal email server owned by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Though Assange has not been charged with any offenses connected to to the Mueller collusion investigation, his arrest “will reopen the Russian collusion affair,” former Watergate prosecutor Philip Lacovara told Politico.

“He knows where the hacked (Democratic National Committee) emails came from, and he knows when and how the Trump campaign learned about this treasure trove of political dirt. He is also likely to know whether anyone from the Trump campaign actively solicited additional hacking.”

Attorney General William Barr, who has been in possession of the Mueller report since March 22 but refuses to release it publicly until he is finished with the heavy redactions, also told Congress that many of the blacked-out passages in the report will pertain to other cases that originated with the special counsel investigation, according to Reuters.

“The special counsel did spin off a number of cases that are still being pursued,” Barr told Congress last week, adding that “we want to make sure that none of the information in the report would impinge” on those cases.