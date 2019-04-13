Devin Brugman Flaunts Insane Curves In Body-Hugging Jeans & Sizzling Crop-Top

Bikini model Devin Brugman took a break from flaunting her insane physique in swimwear, opting to throw on a pair of body-hugging jeans and a killer crop-top instead — much to the delight of her 1.3 million followers. The model showed off her curvaceous frame on Instagram, and fans went wild for the snap.

For the photo, Brugman wore a black-and-white checkered crop-top with thick straps that showed off her sun-kissed skin flawlessly. The skintight number showed off her chiseled abs and buxom chest and was cut low enough so fans caught a glimpse of her ample cleavage. She wore a pair of on-trend, high-waisted denim jeans that clung to her voluptuous lower half. In another set of photos that showed off the same outfit that she also posted to Instagram, Brugman turned to the side so that her well-rounded booty was on full display.

Brugman wore her chestnut-colored locks in a voluminous, bouncy blowout that sat neatly on her shoulders. She accessorized with delicate accessories, including a gold coin-style necklace and a chunky watch, and carried a small purse in black that hung off of her shoulder. The model chose to use contouring to bring out the stunning features of her flawless face, and topped the look off with some hot-pink lipstick that added a pop of color to the outfit, and accentuated her plump pout.

Brugman has been on quite the sexy streak as of late. Earlier in the week, she brought another unique outfit choice to her fans worldwide and the daring number showed off her curves perfectly. The leopard print number, which the model flaunted on Instagram, featured a long-sleeved blouse with a matching skirt. The top, which Brugman tied around her chest to expose her chiseled abdomen, showed off her chest flawlessly.

Loading...

The short skirt, in the same pattern as the sexy shirt, gave Brugman’s fans a glimpse of her toned legs and curvy thighs. She dramatically lifted her leg onto a nearby chair and threw her head back, letting her brunette locks spill down her back, and put the emphasis on her body as she arched it forward.

For that snap, Brugman wore her hair in tousled beach-babe waves and kept the makeup at a minimum as to not distract from the lovely, dramatic pattern on her ensemble. She went barefoot as she posed around a balcony of a highrise overlooking a sprawling, busy city scene below.

Fans of Brugman and her outrageous style will be sure to keep an eye out on her social media accounts to catch the latest outfit, bikini, and sexy poses that she is well known for.