WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Cursed Out Vince McMahon Before His Match At ‘WrestleMania 35’

The 'Beast Incarnate' was not pleased with his match placement at WWE's biggest event.

While WrestleMania 35 was an absolutely huge event with plenty of major titles changes, there was also a lot of unhappiness all around. The Inquisitr already reported about Bayley and Sasha Banks’ displeasure in losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, but there was more. Reports are now circulating that Brock Lesnar was so angry leading up to his match that he cursed out Vince McMahon before heading to the ring.

The very first match of the night was the WWE Universal Championship which had Brock Lesnar losing the title to Seth Rollins. It was a shock to many people that this match went on first, but according to a tweet from Slice Wrestling, a lot happened backstage which resulted in that schedule.

The main event of WrestleMania 35 was already revealed as the Triple Threat Title Match between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair. The rest of the card was scheduled in place and Lesnar vs. Rollins was actually set to go on in the second-to-last spot, but it ended up being Lashley vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Lesnar apparently showed up late to WrestleMania and demanded that his match be the main event spot. Upon being denied his request, the “Beast Incarnate” reportedly cursed out Vince McMahon in the gorilla position and demanded to go on first.

That wish was granted.

According to reports, Brock Lesnar demanded to be in the WrestleMania main event, which led to bust-up with Vince McMahon: https://t.co/w4QnoSQQpJ — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 12, 2019

Alexa Bliss and Hulk Hogan opened up WrestleMania 35 and fans soon saw Paul Heyman storm out and down to the ring. Heyman cut a promo where he said that if his client wasn’t going to be in the main event of the show, he wanted to go on first and get the match over and done.

Shortly after that, Brock Lesnar was introduced and made his way out to the ring. Seth Rollins came out after him, took a beating for a while, and eventually made it into the ring, where he pinned Lesnar and won the WWE Universal Championship.

As the report from Slice Wrestling goes, after his match was over, Lesnar simply went backstage and prepared to leave. He gathered his things and left the stadium in a helicopter as he was angry and done for the day.

Since WrestleMania 35 last Sunday, Lesnar has hardly been mentioned on WWE television at all and hasn’t been seen. No one really knows when he will show up again or even if he plans on doing so at all. There have been rumors of him returning to fight in UFC again, but there has been nothing confirmed on that front either. If he really did curse out Vince McMahon, though, his options may now be limited.