UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Flashes Full, Perfect Cleavage In Revealing Boomerang Video

In a business known for bruises, contusions, and concussions — Brittney Palmer is an entirely different sort of knockout. Often seen in the company of friend and fellow UFC family member Arianny Celeste, the feisty and talented entertainer can frequently be seen mixing it up ringside during the brief breaks in combat at UFC events. Now, having taken to popular social media platform Instagram to provide an entirely different form of inspiration to her legions of followers, the octagon girl is making a name for herself — and setting pulses racing as she does so.

In a recent video share, Brittney can be seen taking a short selfie video while clad in her iconic ring gear, the UFC logo clearly visible on her sports bra. Taken from a high angle, the bit of Boomerang footage posted to Instagram seeks to showcase the ring girl’s strikingly pert cleavage and pretty face. Sporting a bit of makeup –including a dark and smoky eye, luxuriously long lashes, and a gorgeous nude lip — the brunette bombshell is seemingly ready and waiting for fight night.

While the Boomerang clip is mere seconds long, it’s clear that Brittney is most definitely feeling herself. She rocks a coy, coquettish smile throughout the footage, and accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings in addition to a delicate pendant.

Leaving an extremely short note to caption the Instagram Boomerang, Brittney Palmer obviously preferred to let her body do the talking. Her most amorous admirers didn’t seem to mind that fact too much, as the share quickly racked up nearly 9,000 likes and 150-plus comments in response.

“So beautiful as always!!” one fan gushed, punctuating their love letter with a pair of heart-eyed emojis.

“The most beautiful woman on earth,” a second social media fan quipped, capping off the missive with a heart emoji.

“The real double champ,” a third follower quipped, likely making reference to the WrestleMania 35 main event which saw Becky Lynch crowned the first-ever women’s double title holder.

While Brittney Palmer may indeed be one of the most beautiful women in the world of mixed martial arts, she is also an accomplished artist in her own right. In her most recent video share, the stunner questioned whether or not she might start making smartphone cases which featured her own graphic design talents.

Whether she’s working outside of the octagon or putting paint to canvas in a new creative project, her fans and followers can’t wait to see what comes next for Brittney. They are likely to support her, no matter what endeavors the future may hold for her.