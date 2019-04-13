‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory — Thanos Will Destroy The Stones

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

The theories continue to roll in for Avengers: Endgame, despite the film being under two weeks away. This time around, a new theory has been posted that seems so obvious it should have been circulating on the internet months ago. Comic Book is reporting on the new theory from a Redditor which suggests Thanos will destroy the Infinity Stones, hence forcing the surviving heroes to travel back and time and either destroy them themselves or use them.

The theory that the Avengers will time travel has always been around, but this new theory suggests why they get the push to do so. In the newest TV spot for the film, the heroes reunite with Thanos in what appears to be an epic takedown or an attempt of it, and it looks like the stones might already be gone. Once the battle with Thanos ensues anyway, the heroes who make it out of that fight alive will travel back to Earth and be greeted by Ant-Man who has just escaped the Quantum Realm.

This first battle with Thanos is set to take place within the first act of the film. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another theory suggested the Mad Titan would be taken down within the first 20 minutes of the film which could line up with this newly proposed plotline.

Thanos dying within the first 20 minutes of the film doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t appear in any more of the movie, he could be vying for the stones throughout the past as well, serving as an ever-constant threat.

The new theory says after Thanos destroys the stones and he is defeated, that the Avengers will then break off into their groups, which was hinted at in the newest TV spot, where they will go after the stones in teams. One team is speculated to travel to the Battle of New York where two stones will be present (Mind and Space), while another will head to see the Collector on Knowhere to snag the Reality Stone.

When it comes to the Power Stone, depending on what point in time the Avengers end up at, it’ll either be on Xandar or Morag, both of which seem to appear in the second full-length trailer for the clip. The Soul Stone will still be on Vormir, with the Time Stone also safe on Earth.

To see how it all plays out, check out Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26.