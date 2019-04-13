Top 10 Sexiest Pics Of Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, On Instagram

Here are some of the hottest snapshots of Claudia Alende on Instagram.

Coined referred to as Megan Fox’s doppelganger, Brazilian model Claudia Alende has accumulated an enormous Instagram fanbase of 9.8 million followers. The 25-year-old brunette bombshell has over 700 posts on her Instagram account featuring sultry snapshots of herself, captivating her followers with her uncanny resemblance to Fox.

Alende is notorious for flaunting her tiny frame and curvaceous form in an assortment of bikini-clad, lingerie, and otherwise revealing ensembles. Here’s a closer look at the top 10 sexiest pics Claudia recently shared on Instagram.

10. Hot Or Cold

Less than a week ago, Alende shared a photo of herself rocking a pair of tight blue jeans as she twisted her body just enough to show off her plump derriere. The model sported a long-sleeved black top and gloves as she stood near what appeared to be snow on the ground. In the caption, the Megan Fox lookalike questioned whether the photo was hot or cold.

9. Wrapped Up Like A Present

Just two days ago, Claudia shared a mesmerizing photo of herself rocking a barely-there top, which made it look like her busty torso was wrapped up like a present in a red bow. She paired the racy top with jean bottoms that were so short, it was hard to tell whether they were shorts or a skirt. The model complemented the sexy ensemble with a conductor-style black and white hat, as she grasped a burger from Burger Babes.

8. A Pumpkin In The Flowers

Just 24 hours ago, Alende shared an adorable snapshot of herself rocking an orange and black ensemble that evoked afeeling of Halloween. The low-cut sweetheart neckline allowed the model to showcase her voluptuous torso and a generous amount of cleavage. The photo came complete with a touch of elegance, as she sat in a field of flowers and smiled for the camera.

7. Bathroom Lingerie

Over 200,000 of her followers liked a racy snapshot of Claudia rocking a lacy black semi-sheer lingerie top showcasing her curvy torso. The 25-year-old model wore an extra layer of clothing dangling on her wrists as she paired the top with beige-colored silky bottoms.

6. Stroll On The Beach

March 27 was an especially active day for Alende, as she shared a side-by-side snapshot of herself rocking a tiny light pink bikini while strolling on the beach with waves crashing behind her. Her long, dark locks gently flowed in the wind as she flaunted her pale complexion and tiny frame.

5. Morning With A Bang

Just five days ago, Claudia shared a very lengthy video clip of herself promoting Bang energy drinks. The ad starts out featuring the model slumbering in her bed while wearing a short white top and black panties. In the video, Claudia rolls over on the bed, showcasing her shapely form before stretching and proceeding to start her day.

4. The Red Dress

On March 15, Fox’s doppelganger slayed in a red bikini that shined as if it was made out of foil. The deep dip on the neckline showed off every inch of the model’s cleavage, along with a hint of under bust.

3. The Wave Runner

On February 22, Claudia made over 211,000 of her followers hot under the collar as she rocked barely-there red bikini. The young model provocatively stuck her tongue out for the camera as she gripped the handlebars and enjoyed the ride.

2. Hint of Bust

On April 1, Claudia’s eyes sparkled for the camera in an up-close selfie flaunting her resemblance to Megan Fox. The model donned a black tank top with a jacket in the photo. The Brazilian beauty pulled the arm of the jacket down on one side, just enough to flaunt a hint of her curvy bust.

1. Sleeping In The Nude

On March 27, Megan’s doppelganger sent the hearts of her followers racing with a nude snapshot of herself. Sleeping on her stomach with the blanket covering her just above the waist, Claudia left most of her naked body to the imagination. The model’s long dark tresses flowed to the side of the bed, leaving her bare backside exposed to the camera.