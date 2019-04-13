Romee Strijd Sizzles By The Pool In Sexy Orange Bikini For Steamy New Instagram Clip

Romee Strijd has been turning up the heat on her Instagram account lately, and the latest addition to her feed certainly did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret Angel sizzled in a steamy new video shared to her page that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 23-year-old’s most recent upload on Saturday, April 13, captured the stunner taking a stroll through her own little paradise, showing off her flawless figure for the camera in a sexy bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The model left very little to the imagination in the skimpy number as she strutted her stuff, and looked absolutely stunning as she did so.

Romee put on a busty display in the barely-there bikini top that flashed an insane amount of cleavage as she enjoyed some time by the pool, and its matching bottoms were equally-as-revealing. The Dutch beauty rocked a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while also showing off her enviably flat midsection. At one point during her walk, the model did a turn for the camera to reveal the cheeky design of the piece that exposed her curvy booty and long, toned legs.

Aside from two delicate gold rings around her fingers, Romee skipped adding jewelry for her pool day attire, so as not to draw any attention away from her jaw-dropping display. As for her signature blonde locks, the bombshell wore them down in loose waves that fell over her shoulders as she gave the camera a sensual look, expertly framing her face that only had minimal makeup on it to let her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel went absolutely wild for the NSFW new social media clip which, at the time of this writing, has already been viewed nearly 400,000 times, and has racked up well over 125,000 likes. Hundreds of Romee’s 5.4 million followers took to the comments section as well to compliment the babe on her risque new look.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she looked like a “life size Barbie.”

“Body, Hair, Beauty STUNNING,” commented a third.

Romee has been enjoying some time in Palm Springs for the highly-anticipated first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and has been serving up some incredible looks during the trip. Along with her busty bikini display, Romee has also flaunted her curves in a sexy black bra, as well as some tight, see-through pants that sent her fans into a frenzy.