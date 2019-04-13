‘Hottest Weather Girl Ever’ Yanet Garcia Bends Over, Flaunts Famous Cleavage In Sports Bra

Yanet Garcia is quickly making a name for herself in all corners of the world, having become something of an internet sensation over the course of the past few years. Frequently taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram to offer up some sultry slices of her life to her adoring audience, the brunette bombshell knows exactly what it takes to keep her fans and followers interested. Having cultivated an enormous fan base of nearly 10 million individual users, it’s clear that the Mexican weather girl consistently sets pulses racing and hearts aflutter with her provocative photos.

In her most recent image, Yanet is captured bending over to tie her shoes, showing off a bit of skin in the process. Clad in a tight teal sports bra which leaves very little to the imagination, the Mexican model’s famous cleavage is captured in great detail by the camera lens. Her strong shoulders and slender arms are also showcased by her choice of athletic wear. Her iconic backside isn’t really emphasized by the pose, although Yanet opted for a brightly-colored pair of yoga pants for her running session.

Her iconic chestnut colored tresses are styled in a side part, long strands falling down to frame her pretty face. She can be seen sporting a bit of eyeshadow and some long, luxurious lashes as well. The model and weather girl is backgrounded by some light foliage, and a sense of the spring to come.

In the brief caption attached to the photo, Yanet Garcia made it eminently clear that she wasn’t giving up. The majority of the caption was penned in Spanish. Despite the short bit of text, it seems that her fans and followers definitely appreciated the candid snap, showering over 200,000 likes and 750-plus comments on the image in relatively short order.

“My cheeks would want to be squashed between them bad boys,” one Instagram user cheekily revealed.

“Wow so amazing keep inspiring people,” a second fan gushed, pairing their complimentary comment with a large heart emoji.

Yanet Garcia recently made headlines with Maxim for what may be considered by some to be old news. After having a high-profile split from Yanet, pro gamer Doug “FaZe Censor” Martin claimed that the Mexican model was a gold digger. Despite many rebuttals from Yanet herself, a recent series of tweets from Martin seems to indicate that she’s still running through his mind and that he’s still be criticized on social media for his decision to dump her.

As Maxim points out, Yanet Garcia may be single — and certainly has no shortage of suitors. Her most ardent admirers simply can’t wait to see what she might share with them next.