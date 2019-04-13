Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Could Make Their Royal Baby Announcement This Way: Could It Set New Records?

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth anytime now, with some even speculating that the baby’s already arrived, and royal fans are getting excited about hearing the news. Thanks to the launch of the couple’s Instagram account on April 2, some think that the royal baby announcement will be made on social media, according to The Mercury News.
Instagram has become an invaluable tool for celebrities to connect with their fans and with the public. The platform can be completely under their control, allowing people to curate what they want to post, and how they want to post it. That means it wouldn’t be too surprising if Meghan, who’s had her share of social media success, chooses to use Instagram as the venue.
And should Meghan and Harry make the happy announcement on Instagram, there are questions about what it could do. Could it “break the internet”? And might it set new records?
We’ll have to wait and see what happens. At the moment, the @sussexroyal account has over 4.6 million followers. There are 11 posts, and each post receives somewhere around 200,000 to 500,000 likes. The exception, so far, was the inaugural post, which has received over 1.2 million likes.
And while those numbers are big, it’s peanuts compared to the big-name celebrities of today. The most-liked photo of all-time on Instagram, per CNBC, was a photo of an egg that had over 25 million likes as of mid-January, beating out the previous record set by Kylie Jenner holding her baby daughter, Stormi, days after she was born.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Sussex has proudly been patron of UK based organization Well Child since 2007. Over 100,000 children and young people are living with serious illness or exceptional health needs across the UK. Many spend months, even years in hospital vs at home because there is no support enabling them to leave. Well Child’s vision is for every child and young person living with serious health needs to have the best chance to thrive properly supported at home with their families. Both the Duke and Duchess attended the Well Child Awards in the winter of 2018, supporting the incredible families and children who benefit from the Well Child programs. For those who have inquired, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask that you consider supporting @wellchild and three other select charities in lieu of sending baby gifts for their upcoming arrival. Thank you for the support and kindness! Photos via: @wellchild #worldhealthday
With that being said, we’ll have to wait and see what happens to the Sussex Instagram account over the next few weeks. Should the baby make an appearance on their feed, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a huge boom in followers and interest, noted Vanity Fair.
“As their follower count only increases, and a royal baby enters the mix, it’s probably more likely the like counts will in fact climb. That the account launched right before the baby was to arrive also shows a certain bit of savvy on the part of the royal apparatus (or at least, on the part of Meghan and Harry).”
View this post on Instagram
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
And to top it off, Meghan’s choice to keep her birth private has been applauded by many fans. Unfortunately for Kate Middleton, her near-perfect photo appearance hours after giving birth has been highly criticized in the past. Women argue that it sets an unrealistic precedent for women. However, considering Kate is slated to be the future queen, she’s arguably far from a regular woman.