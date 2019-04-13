Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Could Make Their Royal Baby Announcement This Way: Could It Set New Records?

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth anytime now, with some even speculating that the baby’s already arrived, and royal fans are getting excited about hearing the news. Thanks to the launch of the couple’s Instagram account on April 2, some think that the royal baby announcement will be made on social media, according to The Mercury News.

Instagram has become an invaluable tool for celebrities to connect with their fans and with the public. The platform can be completely under their control, allowing people to curate what they want to post, and how they want to post it. That means it wouldn’t be too surprising if Meghan, who’s had her share of social media success, chooses to use Instagram as the venue.

And should Meghan and Harry make the happy announcement on Instagram, there are questions about what it could do. Could it “break the internet”? And might it set new records?

We’ll have to wait and see what happens. At the moment, the @sussexroyal account has over 4.6 million followers. There are 11 posts, and each post receives somewhere around 200,000 to 500,000 likes. The exception, so far, was the inaugural post, which has received over 1.2 million likes.

And while those numbers are big, it’s peanuts compared to the big-name celebrities of today. The most-liked photo of all-time on Instagram, per CNBC, was a photo of an egg that had over 25 million likes as of mid-January, beating out the previous record set by Kylie Jenner holding her baby daughter, Stormi, days after she was born.

With that being said, we’ll have to wait and see what happens to the Sussex Instagram account over the next few weeks. Should the baby make an appearance on their feed, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a huge boom in followers and interest, noted Vanity Fair.

“As their follower count only increases, and a royal baby enters the mix, it’s probably more likely the like counts will in fact climb. That the account launched right before the baby was to arrive also shows a certain bit of savvy on the part of the royal apparatus (or at least, on the part of Meghan and Harry).”

And to top it off, Meghan’s choice to keep her birth private has been applauded by many fans. Unfortunately for Kate Middleton, her near-perfect photo appearance hours after giving birth has been highly criticized in the past. Women argue that it sets an unrealistic precedent for women. However, considering Kate is slated to be the future queen, she’s arguably far from a regular woman.