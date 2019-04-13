Yazmin Oukhellou Spills Out Of Low-Cut Top In Nearly Nude Snapshot

The 'TOWIE' star left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram photo.

Yazmin Oukhellou ditched the white blazer and business casual style from her previous Instagram post and went for a nearly nude look as she rocked a strapless white top with an exceptionally low-cut neckline.

On Friday morning, The Only Way is Essex star stripped down to little more than her birthday suit in her latest Instagram snapshot. The TV personality left little to the imagination as the low-cut undersized top left most of her curvaceous bosom spilling out of the top. The neckline of the top dipped in just enough in the middle for the brunette bombshell to flaunt every inch of cleavage.

Oukhellou had her head turned to the side, showing off the tight bun her long, dark locks were pulled up into. The 25-year-old kept things simple in the style and accessories department, rocking a small pair of earrings, a light lip color, and pink nails.

The lack of color and the white background only further enhanced Yazmin’s busty torso, along with the black and purple cosmetic product she had her fingers wrapped around.

Using the barely-there clothing to showcase her perfect caramel complexion, Yazmin reveals in the caption that the purpose of the sultry snapshot was to promote a spray tan product.

According to Yazmin, Norvell is the only brand of tanning supply she is willing to use. Oukhellou goes on to gush about how convenient the spray tan product can be for someone who doesn’t have a lot of time to get ready as it can be applied and ready to go in as little as an hour.

In just 24 hours, Yazmin’s 480,000 Instagram followers wasted no time showering the photo with over 17,000 likes and nearly 40 comments.

One of the first followers to comment on the photo noted that it didn’t matter what the TV personality was wearing – she always looked fabulous.

“Love a spray tan that colour is stunning on you,” a second gushed in the comments shortly after the photo was published.

“Beautiful,” “nice,” and “voluptuous” were among some of the single-word complements individuals used to refer to the sexy snapshot.

At a loss for words, some of her starstruck followers opted for fire, heart, and kiss emoticons.

As those who follow Yazmin Oukhellou on Instagram know, the TV personality is currently hard at work on a few different business ventures, including her exclusive event hosting company So Events and her wellness retreat in Marrakech. So Events’ first invite-only brunch takes place at the end of the month, while Yazmin launches her wellness retreat next month.

In fact, Yazmin recently gushed in the caption of an Instagram video that it would be just a few weeks until she returned to Marrakech.