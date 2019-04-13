‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Stuns In Skimpy Neon Green Bikini For Risque New Instagram Photo

Haley Kalil’s journey to Coachella wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. The model’s trip included three canceled flights, 10 hours in the air and four hours in the car before finally making it to Indio, California, for the highly-anticipated music festival, and what better way to celebrate than by slipping into some sexy swimwear to enjoy the warm weather? The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie flaunted her insane bikini body in a steamy new Instagram snap that drove her fans absolutely wild.

The 26-year-old wowed in the latest addition to her account on the social media platform that captured her striking a pose for the camera, a sea of palm trees and the gorgeous sunset providing a breathtaking background for the sizzling shot. While the picturesque scenery was nothing short of stunning, Haley certainly had all eyes on her as she showed off her flawless physique in an itty-bitty neon green bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The red-headed bombshell put on a busty display in her triangle-style top that flaunted her cleavage and highlighted her enviably flat midsection, while the matching bottoms allowed for an equally-as-revealing display. The bottom half of Haley’s tiny swimsuit sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and showed off her long, toned legs, thanks to their high cut design. The stunner attempted to cover up with a cropped, colorful jacket, though her efforts proved unsuccessful. However, her hundreds of thousands of followers probably did not mind.

To add a bit of bling to her barely-there look, the swimsuit model sported a unique pendant necklace and stud earrings, and donned a pair of round sunglasses to protect her eyes from the remnants of the golden sun. As for her signature red tresses, Haley wore them down in a messy fashion, many of her luscious locks falling in front of her face.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model went absolutely wild for her first snap from Coachella which, at the time of this writing, has racked up nearly 11,000 likes during its first 24 hours of going live on the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment the babe on her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous looking woman and a true goddess,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “extraordinarily beautiful.”

“OMG perfect body but an even more beautiful smile,” commented a third.

Haley is one of many models from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family that made her way to California for the first weekend of the popular music festival. The model, who is married to NFL player Matt Kalil, is also joined by Jasmine Sanders, Olivia Culpo, and Danielle Herrington, as well as many others, for the musical extravaganza.