Texas School Turns Away Mom During Registration For Violating Dress Code

Joselyn Lewis told reporters the school refused to provide any documentation to support the parent dress code she was violating.

Dress codes in school are not a new thing. One mother from Texas, however, recently learned that some schools choose to extend their dress code policy to the parents of their students as well.

According to KPRC, Joselyn Lewis was caught off guard recently when she visited her daughter’s high school to register her for classes only to be asked to leave the property.

Lewis has since told reporters she assumed the administrators asking her to leave the property mistook her for a student. So, she explained who she was thinking she’d be able to proceed with registering her daughter. At the time, Joselyn was wearing a Marilyn Monroe t-shirt dress and a headscarf.

“She went on to say that she still couldn’t let me on the premises because I was not in dress code and I still didn’t understand what that meant. She said that my headscarf was out of dress code and my dress was too short,” Lewis revealed to KPRC as she opened up about the incident.

Still speaking to reporters at KPRC, Lewis insisted that her t-shirt dress extended passed her fingertips. She also explained that she was in the middle of getting her hair done and made the decision to wear it up in the headscarf so she could take care of her daughter’s registration.

According to Joselyn, the reason she was registering her daughter at Madison High School in the middle of the school year was because her 15-year-old had issues with bullies at her previous school, Lamar High School.

Lewis admitted to wearing similar ensembles during trips to Lamar without having any issues or getting any push back from the staff members in the office. So, she didn’t understand why the new school took such an issue with her headscarf and t-shirt dress.

Unwilling to just exit the property because the administration told her what she was wearing wasn’t appropriate, Joselyn insisted to see documentation of the alleged parent dress code they were claiming she was in violation of.

According to the mother, the school refused to provide her without type of documentation. After refusing to comply with their request to leave, the school reached out to the local police department.

After the incident occurred, Lewis insisted to KPRC that she should be able to wear whatever she wanted to wear.

“I don’t have to get all dolled up to enroll her to school. My child’s education, anyone’s child’s education, should be more important than what someone has on. That shouldn’t matter,” she asserted.