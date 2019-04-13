Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Rocks Black Bra And Tiny Shorts In Latest Sizzling Instagram Snap

Romee Strijd is serving up some major looks in California for the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, and her most recent ensemble certainly did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a glimpse of her latest skin-baring outfit to her Instagram account that her fans went absolutely wild for.

The 23-year-old struck a pose in the desert for the latest post to her account on the social media platform, the breathtaking view of the mountains providing a beautiful background for the sizzling snap. Romee exuded happiness as the camera clicked away to capture the moment and she certainly looked good as she did so in a skimpy outfit, which did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

Romee rocked a simple white wrap top in the sexy snap, though she opted to leave it untied, exposing the black bra she wore underneath. The bombshell flashed an ample amount of cleavage in Victoria’s Secret undergarment thanks to her decision to leave it open. She flaunted her flat midsection and incredibly toned abs to her fans as well. As for her bottom half, the Dutch beauty donned a pair of high-waist khaki shorts that barely grazed passed her upper thigh and cinched high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The catwalk queen stayed on-trend with her look by adding a pair of snakeskin boots, and held a khaki-colored bucket hat in her hand to be able to shield herself from the golden sun. To add a bit of bling to her outfit, Romee sported a stack of bracelets around her wrist as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings. She left her signature blonde locks down in loose waves, which were messily blown around in the wind.

Fans of the blue-eyed beauty were far from shy about showing their love for the newest upload to Romee’s Instagram account which, at the time of writing, has racked up over 185,000 likes after 20 hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with love for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was the “prettiest.”

“Honestly, how is it fair for someone to look that good,” asked a third follower in their comment.

Romee took to her Instagram account again yesterday to share a glimpse of another one of her Coachella looks for her 5.4 million followers. The stunner rocked a cropped sweater and tight, see-through white pants for the risque post that sent her fans into a frenzy.