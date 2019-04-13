‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Summer Fights For Kyle

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers video reveals a week in Genoa City filled with people fighting for their relationships. Lola and Kyle will continue to profess their love for each other, while Summer vows she won’t let anybody come between her and Kyle. Plus, Billy will pop the question to Victoria, while Cane will beg Lily to give it one more try.

At long last, Devon (Bryton James) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) new restaurant, Society, opens. As she enjoys her time to shine, Lola (Sasha Calle) declares her love to Kyle (Michael Mealor), and he assures Lola that he loves her too. However, Summer (Hunter King), Kyle’s wife, isn’t so keen on the situation. In fact, she tells Kyle that their relationship is real and she will not allow Lola or anyone else to come between them. On Lola’s big night, Summer shows up to fight for her man, and the battle could get ugly before Kyle makes his choice once and for all.

Elsewhere, Lily (Christel Khalil) comes home from prison after her early release. According to The Inquisitr, she only has one goal in mind — to support Devon at the opening of his new restaurant. Cane (Daniel Goddard) reminds her that if she goes alone, she’ll end up bringing the focus to her and their breakup, so she ends up agreeing to attend the event with Cane.

However, Cane feels it’s his last chance to get Lily to give him one more chance and stay together. Regardless, Lily is already gone in her mind. She changed so much behind bars, and now Lily finds herself wanting a meaningful life with a fresh start, and that new chance does not involve Cane in any way. He still hasn’t accepted it, but in the end, he may not be able to change Lily’s mind.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are in a good place. She remembers all the things about Billy that made her fall in love in the first place. After the harrowing year she’s had, Victoria needs some time for healing, but she’s finally agreed to let Billy be part of that as long as they go slowly.

Well, Billy isn’t one for listening, it seems, and despite Victoria’s repeated desire to take things one day at a time, Billy ends up asking Victoria to marry him. She doesn’t look too unhappy about his rushed proposal, so perhaps she’ll say yes.