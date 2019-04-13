Big Cass And Enzo Amore Reunite After WWE Split-Up With Hilarious New Ring Names

Not only are they back together, but they believe they're better than the Road Warriors.

Wrestling fans know the story of Big Cass and Enzo Amore, as they worked their way up through NXT and onto WWE’s main roster before both ended up being released. They hadn’t been a team for quite some time and had a falling out, but they patched up their differences recently and were still busy during WrestleMania 35 weekend. However, it was just not with WWE. They recently made an appearance on Ring of Honor, have some interesting new ring names, and believe they are as good as a legendary tag team.

The former WWE tag team invaded the Ring of Honor/New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Supercard last weekend and made a lot of noise. They interfered and brawled with Bully Ray and the Briscoes and are now going to work for ROH, but not on an exclusive basis, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Of course, they couldn’t use the names of “Big Cass” and “Enzo Amore,” as WWE has the copyright claims on those and own the titles. As such, the duo tweaked them a little bit and are now being referred to as “nZo” and “CazXL” — the “Free AgentZ.” As nZo said, they were thrilled with their actions at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s a dream come true to do what we did, and that’s have a fist fight in Madison Square Garden. We walked out of there on our own terms, with our middle fingers in the air, on the first card not by a McMahon in over 60 years.”

nZo and CazXL are happy to be working together again, but they have different things in mind for their careers, going forward.

The tag team has confirmed that this comeback isn’t about “proving how good we are in-ring,” said CazXL. He said they know how good they are and that they aren’t there to have great matches but to have fun and entertain the fans.

That is when nZo compared the team to one of the most iconic tag teams in wrestling history.

“We’re going where we want, when we want, and nobody can put a filter on us now. Our goal is to be the top act in the entire world of pro wrestling. In the social media era, we’re the f—ing Road Warriors. We’ve got nothing else to lose, so we’re going to take it all. “We’re still certified, we’re still bona fide, and we’re still the realest guys in the world.”

Enzo Amore and Big Cass may no longer go by the names they once used in WWE, but they are back together and in the ring again as a tag team. They do not plan on signing exclusively to any wrestling promotion and want to keep full control over their own brand. That means they could work with WWE, All Elite Wrestling, ROH, NJPW, or any other company that wants to work with them.