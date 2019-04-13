Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Pick The Beckhams As Godparents

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe says that David & Victoria Beckham are a likely choice for the Sussex baby's godparents.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry have not named the godparents for their baby, but a royal biographer believes that soccer star David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, will be at the top of the list.

Express says that royal biographer Duncan Larcombe believes that considering Duchess Meghan’s background, she and Prince Harry will choose godparents with prominence, like the Beckhams.

“The Beckhams — who knows, I mean why not? Meghan’s background being as it is, she is close friends with some very famous people. So I think it will be very, very interesting to see their choice of godparents.”

Larcombe believes that the other high profile choice would be tennis great Serena Williams. Williams and Markle have been close friends since 2010, and she was the one who threw Duchess Meghan an elegant baby shower in New York City.

Williams, who is a new mom herself, has been quoted in the press as saying that Markle will make a great parent.

“Meghan will be the best mum.”

Others mentioned by Larcombe are George and Amal Clooney, and Meghan Markle’s maid of honor, Jessica Mulroney. But like the rest of the information surrounding the Sussex baby, it is the duke and duchess’ intention to keep everything private.

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry aplauden junto a la familia Beckham en la final de baloncesto de Invictus Games https://t.co/5kmtmteb7f — Celebridades Online (@estrellasonline) April 8, 2019

Buckingham Palace released a statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that confirmed that they intend to keep the details about the birth of their child private.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

It’s more likely that the public will be notified of the birth if Duchess Meghan goes to one of the hospitals in Berkshire. If the couple decides to have the baby at home, they will have more control of the situation, says The Inquisitr.

Since the early days of her pregnancy, Markle has been working with a doula to prepare for the baby, and it’s possible that she will opt to deliver her child at Frogmore Cottage with little fanfare. Friend say that Duchess Meghan voted down the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital because she likened it to a goldfish bowl.

It’s been rumored that Meghan Markle wants to follow in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth by having a home birth for her first child. The queen had all of her children outside of a hospital with doctors in attendance, and it’s possible that Markle will have that option.