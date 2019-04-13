Josephine Skriver Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Red Top For Sexy ‘Marie Claire’ Magazine Cover

Josephine Skriver has been heating up Instagram as of late, and the most recent addition to her feed certainly did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned in a red hot ensemble that sent her fans into a frenzy.

The latest snap posted to the 25-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account was the debut of her cover feature for Marie Claire Italia‘s May 2019 issue. Judging by the photo, the magazine is sure to fly off the shelves. Josephine struck a sexy pose for the camera — with a sea of yellow flowers behind her — and rocked a stunning ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

The catwalk queen sizzled in an oversized red cardigan that was tied together at her waist with a large, black scarf, creating a plunging neckline that flashed an insane amount of cleavage, leaving very little to the imagination. As for her bottom half, Josephine channeled the ’90s with a pair of hot pink, wide-leg pleated work pants that perfectly complimented the fire engine red color of her revealing top.

The model added a delicate gold necklace to the look that drew even more attention to her voluptuous chest and sported a set of sparkling earrings for even more bling. Josephine wore her light brown hair slicked back behind her head so as not to cover up her glamorous makeup look, which consisted of a light pink lip and a thick coating of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans of the Danish beauty went absolutely wild for Josephine’s most recent upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 50,000 likes after just four hours of going live on the platform. Dozens took to the comments section to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorggg,” one fan wrote, while another said that they were “so proud” of Josephine for her latest magazine feature.

“Love the shot absolutely amazing cover, beautiful,” a third fan commented on the post.

The issue of Marie Claire Italia that features Josephine on the cover hits newsstands on Monday, April 15, just one day after the Victoria’s Secret model turns 26. The bombshell’s special day is this Sunday, though she started the celebration early with a trip to Costa Rica last week. During her lavish vacation, the blue-eyed beauty sported some sexy bikinis on the beach. She shared a few glimpses of to her Instagram account, which her 5.8 million followers absolutely loved.