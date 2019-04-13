‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes May Hear Wedding Bells In Her Future

The Young and the Restless star Camry Grimes, who portrays Mariah Copeland on the show, shared some awesome details with her social media followers yesterday.

The actress’s little sister got married at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch, situated in the Santa Susana Mountains near Los Angeles. For the event, Grimes donned an absolutely stunning lilac dress, which complemented her red hair perfectly. Ahead of the wedding, Grimes shared details on her Instagram story. She said she’d be crying as her sister got married.

Later, after the ceremony, the thespian shared pictures, which showed her having a good time at the reception. Plus, in an adorable video clip, Grimes revealed that she caught her sister’s wedding bouquet. Superstition says that the woman who retrieves the flowers will be the next to get married. The same notion applies to the man who catches the garter. Whether or not those two must marry each other is a matter of some contention.

Later, Grimes posted a clip of herself with the bouquet.

“Just kidding. It’s never going to happen. Nobody loves me,” Grimes joked in the video.

That obviously isn’t true, since the actress has a gaggle of fans and followers who adore her, but it’s quite likely that she meant romantic love as opposed to fandom.

On Y&R, Mariah has found herself unlucky in love, much like Grimes appears to feel at this moment. Currently, Mariah is dating Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Although the couple has had many issues with lies and trust, they seem to be in a good place right now. Tessa recently found out that she’s clear of blackmailing and other charges related to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Plus, Mariah recently encouraged her girlfriend to resume her singing career. Not only that, but Mariah also vouched for Tessa with Devon (Bryton James). Now Ana (Loren Lott) is working with Tessa, and she has a brand new song.

Could Grimes’s bouquet catch mean a wedding in her future, even if it’s a TV wedding? Perhaps Tessa and Mariah could be beautiful June brides this summer in Genoa City. At this time, it doesn’t seem as if they’re considering marriage, but if Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) can have a micro-engagement, it’s conceivable that Mariah and Tessa could get married this summer in a lovely ceremony befitting their relationship.

Regardless, fans absolutely adored Grimes’s glimpse into her real life, with several fans congratulating her on the exciting catch during her sister’s big day.