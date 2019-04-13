Paris Hilton Flaunts Cleavage In Vibrant Outfit At Coachella

Paris Hilton had heads spinning at Coachella on Friday night in a rainbow-themed ensemble.

According to the Daily Mail, Paris Hilton rocked a truly unique outfit for the first night of the music festival, which commanded attention with vibrant colors and bright accessories.

Hilton wore a rainbow-colored maxi dress with a plunging neckline to flaunt her cleavage. She added silver bejeweled body stickers in the shape of stars down her chest and a silver sweater over top. She wore a colorful choker around her neck and more stickers across her forehead.

Paris added a rainbow-colored purse, which she slung over her shoulder. She also rocked a pair of floral cat ears on her head. She completed her look with some sparkling finger-less gloves and some pink and purple tinted oversize sunglasses.

Paris had her long, blonde hair pulled back into braids and styled in loose curls, which fell over her shoulders and down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her cheeks, and pink blush. She added to the look with dramatic dark eyes, and a light pink gloss on her lips.

Hilton had the tips of her fingernails painted white, and posed for photos as paparazzi snapped pictures of her at the festival.

Would you expect anything less from Paris Hilton? https://t.co/kXDrmyVzaE — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton hit up Coachella without a date following her split from fiance, Chris Zylka, late last year. However, that doesn’t mean Paris will be single for long.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilton recently met singer Machine Gun Kelly at a celebrity gather for TINGS Magazine and was spotted snuggling up to him.

The pair were said to have hit it off and even cozied up for a cute photo together. Sources told E! News that there was a spark between the pair when they met, and that the hotel heiress would be “open” to dating the rapper.

“They definitely have a lot of chemistry and have been talking all week about seeing each other again,” the insider dished.

As for Paris’ relationship with Chris Zylka, she says that she wishes him the best and that she’s decided to focus on herself and her work, not dating, for the time being.

“I am literally so busy. I hardly have time to see my own family, let alone do that,” Hilton said during an interview with The Talk.

Fans can see more of Paris Hilton’s glamorous life by following her on social media.