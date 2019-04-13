Jordyn Woods Snuggles Up To Mystery Man At Coachella

Jordyn Woods may have a new man in her life just weeks following her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

According to Us Weekly, Jordyn Woods was spotted snuggling up to a mystery man on Friday night as she attended Coachella.

Photos snapped the pair looking cozy as the mystery man had a huge smile on his face and put his arm around Jordyn. Meanwhile, Woods tried to stay off the radar as much as possible, opting to wear a hood up to cover much of her head and sporting a surgical mask to hide her face.

Jordyn sported neon yellow polish on her fingernails and had her long, dark hair styled in braids. She wore minimal makeup with a fresh face, understated eyes, and a nude lip. She and was photographed having a drink with her mystery admirer during the first night of the music festival.

Earlier in the day, Woods was there to support her close friend, Jaden Smith, who took the stage to perform. Jaden used a floating Tesla car in his performance and even had Jordyn up on the stage to dance around him and the vehicle as he sang. Jaden’s younger sister, Willow Smith, also took the stage with him for a duet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has been a wild few months for Jordyn Woods. The model was ousted from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s good graces after it was revealed that she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner, was asked to leave the makeup mogul’s home, where she had been living for over a year. A huge media firestorm erupted around Woods, who then appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk, to tell her side of the story. She claimed Tristan kissed her, and that she did nothing wrong.

However, sources tell Us Weekly that Kylie Jenner is having a hard time getting over the betrayal by her best friend, whom she thought of as a sister.

“Kylie was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation. Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend,'” an insider told the magazine.

