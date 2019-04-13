Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Paul Tests Rey

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week suggest that Paul will test Rey by asking him to solve Lola’s attack. Plus, Dina tells Jack he’s a disappointment, while Billy wants forever with Victoria.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) thinks that Paul (Doug Davidson) is making a risky move by asking Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to solve Lola’s (Sasha Calle) attack. However, Paul lets his wife in on what he’s thinking — Rey knows more than he admits. Paul is on to Rey, and he’s setting a trap of sorts to see if he can trust the disgraced detective before giving him another chance on the force.

While Paul isn’t confident what happened that fateful night, Rey is. He knows that Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attacked Lola, thinking she was Abby (Melissa Ordway) because Lola borrowed Abby’s coat. Enraged by her earlier argument with Abby, Mia pushed Lola, causing her grave harm without realizing who she’d attacked. Rey knows, but he kept Mia’s secret because of her pregnancy. He doesn’t want Mia to have her baby in prison. Now, Paul gave Rey a second chance, but Rey is still trying to keep Mia’s big secret, and it’s difficult to see how he’ll get out of this one.

Here’s a close-up of the evidence Paul was looking at on #YR! ???? pic.twitter.com/L7GwQb6X8F — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 9, 2019

Loading...

At the Abbotts’, Jack (Peter Bergman) proudly shows Dina (Marla Adams) his latest plans for Jabot. He believes he has a winner and wants his mom to be proud of the work he’s done. However, Dina stuns her son by telling him that she believes he is ruining his father’s legacy with all the nonsense between him and Ashley. Plus, while pulling in more items to create a lifestyle brand may help Jabot in the short-term, Dina sees that it is entirely removed from John Abbott’s original ideas, and she doesn’t like it. The biggest question is if Jack will take his mother’s words to heart and rethink things, or if he’ll power ahead at all costs.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) wants every night for the rest of his life with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He drops down on one knee and proposes with a gorgeous ring. The Inquisitr reported that Victoria has consistently told Billy she wants to take things slow this time, and his proposal is the opposite of slow. No matter what Victoria’s initial answer to Billy may be, there is some unforeseen family drama brewing that may end up wrecking this couple yet again. It could be too much for them to overcome.