Ariel Winter Flaunts Flat Tummy In Tiny Top After Dishing On Her Weight Loss

Ariel Winter was spotted out running errands in L.A. on Friday. The Modern Family star looked casual and stylish as she showed off her famous figure.

According to the Daily Mail, Ariel Winter was photographed by paparazzi on Friday when she headed to lunch with a friend. The actress looked to be dressed for the warmer weather as she sported a skimpy top, which flaunted her flat tummy.

Ariel was seen rocking a pair of distressed jeans and a belly-baring, white top, which put her ample cleavage and toned abs on full display.

Winter had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands as it blew behind her in the wind during her outing. She wore a no-makeup look, which included a bare, fresh face and nude lips.

However, the actress did add a pop of color with her red nail polish. She carried a folder in her arms, as well as a bottle of water and her phone, and completed her laid back look with a pair of white sneakers.

Ariel’s thin frame was on full display just days after she explained to her social media followers why she is looking a bit smaller these days.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during a question and answer session with fans on Instagram recently, Ariel Winter was asked why she’s so skinny.

In the past, there have been rumors that Ariel lost weight due to a drug addiction, which she has shot down. However, her weight loss was due to medication.

Winter claims that after switching up her anti-depressants, she finally found a better way to deal with her mental health. By changing up her old routine and finding a new medication to make her feel more like herself, the young starlet lost a little weight.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Ariel told her followers.

Meanwhile, Ariel Winter also revealed that she would like to add a few pounds of muscle to her frame by hitting the gym.