Halsey Gets Sexy In Crop Top, Flaunts PDA With Boyfriend Yungblud At Coachella

Hasley was spotted enjoying herself during the first night of Coachella. The singer and her boyfriend, Yungblud, were seen at the music festival, packing on the PDA while enjoying the sights and sounds.

According to the Daily Mail, Halsey rocked a skimpy tye dye crop top to Coachella on Friday night. The stylish shirt was perfect for the vibe of the festival, and showed off the singer’s flat tummy and toned abs.

Halsey wore her dark hair long and braided for her night out with her boyfriend. She rocked a pair of short daisy dukes, which flaunted her lean legs and showed off a lot of her tattoos. She added some dark nail polish, a pair of neon green sunglasses, and black boots with matching neon green laces to complete her look.

Halsey also wore minimal makeup, rocking a fresh face, understated eyes, and nude lips for the outing. She donned bracelets on both of her wrists and was seen carrying her phone in her hand.

Meanwhile, Halsey’s boyfriend, Yungblud, matched her aesthetic, by sporting a pair of black pants, a long-sleeved black shirt with pops of neon colors on it, and black sneakers. He also wore a black surgical mask over his face for a portion of the evening.

Halsey and Yungblud were seen holding hands and dancing the night away as they enjoyed the music and weather while out at Coachella on Friday.

The singer’s fun-filled night at the music festival comes just weeks after she opened up about a very personal and painful subject in her life.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey recently told her fans that she has endometriosis, which is a painful condition that many females deal with. The singer says that her ailment has caused her to have multiple miscarriages and surgeries.

“I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalized [sic] an under discussed illness,” Halsey tweeted last month.

The Mayo Clinic states that endometriosis is a condition where tissue that normally grows inside the uterus begins to grow on the outside. Women who suffer from the chronic condition have a higher risk for miscarriages.

Symptoms often include pain when going to the bathroom, during intercourse, and during the menstrual cycle. Infertility is also linked to the disorder.

Fans can see more of Halsey’s life by following her on social media.