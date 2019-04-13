Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are Officially Single Again

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are officially single. The couple filed paperwork to restore their single status while continuing to navigate their divorce.

According to People, a judge recently ruled that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie can be considered legally single before their divorce is finalized.

Both of the actors requested the legal loophole known as bifurcation, which deems them legally single even though they have not been declared officially divorced. The two are facing some rather messy and complicated issues in ending their marriage, which includes custody of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Sources tell the magazine that both Brad and Angelina are completely focused on what is best for their children as they navigate their divorce.

The couple formerly known as “Brangelina” met on the set of the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2005. Pitt was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston at the time, and it is widely believed that he cheated on her with Jolie while on the set of the film.

The pair came out publicly as a couple not long after, and only a few months later, they announced that Angelina was pregnant. The couple was together for many years before finally walking down the aisle in France. However, just two years later in 2016, Angelina shocked fans by filing for divorce from Brad.

Since their split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in grueling divorce proceedings over how to divide their finances and custody of their children.

Last summer, things got heated when Brad claimed he wasn’t getting any time with his kids. A judge ordered Angelina to allow her estranged husband time with their children and put into effect a temporary custody agreement, warning the actress not to stray from the court order.

Since then, the pair have seemingly been getting along better, and have been keeping their divorce out of the headlines.

Meanwhile, the move to be deemed officially single could have been done so Brad and/or Angelina can begin publicly dating again.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pitt is allegedly ready to find love again and wants to be able to do it in the spotlight.

“Brad is telling friends that he’s finally ready to put his custody battle behind him and start publicly dating again. He was so conscious of not putting a foot wrong while he was trying to get his kids back that finding a new woman was the last thing on his mind,” an insider told In Touch Weekly of Brad Pitt’s thoughts on moving on from Angelina Jolie.