Jordyn Woods Dances On Stage With Jaden Smith During Coachella Performance

Jordyn Wood isn’t letting that pesky cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson ruin her good time. The model and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend got up on stage at Coachella on Friday.

According to TMZ, Jordyn Woods was seen dancing around during her friend Jaden Smith’s set at the opening night of Coachella.

Jaden reportedly took the stage with a floating Tesla over his head, which was suspended by chains, likely because of his long friendship with Tesla’s creator, Elon Musk.

During the performance, the car was lowered on to the stage and Jaden jumped on top to perform. Smith paid tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hustle before his set, and also brought out his sister, Willow, to sing “Icon” along with him.

Later, Jordyn jumped on stage to dance around the car as Jaden performed. As many fans already know, Woods is very close friends with the Smith family. Her late father was very close with Will Smith, and she is considered as apart of the famous family.

When news broke that she had allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson (which caused the couple to split), it was Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show, Red Table Talk, that Jordyn appeared on to clear up the rumors and tell her side of the story.

Jaden Smith Performs at Coachella with Guest Jordyn Woods https://t.co/fbuWA5aKdd — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2019

However, the damage was done. Jordyn Woods was asked to move out of Kylie Jenner’s house and was shunned by the Kardashian family.

During Jaden Smith’s set at Coachella, Kendall Jenner was there with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, to support Jaden. However, it’s unlikely that she and Jordyn had any kind of interaction.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn is said to be feeling very thankful to still have a career following the cheating scandal with Tristan. She has been working in the weeks since her friendship with Kylie hit rock bottom.

“Jordyn feels relieved to have not lost her makeup endorsement deal with Eylure Official Lash Collection over the entire Khloe and Tristan scandal. It was her biggest concern during all of this as it’s a huge source of income for her,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Jordyn feels she has worked really hard and is really proud of this project is so thankful to have her own collection and make her own name separate from Kylie,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods by following her on Instagram.