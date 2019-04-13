Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Doesn’t Want Tristan Thompson Cut From True’s Life

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have ended their relationship on bad terms, but the reality star doesn’t want that to impact Tristan’s relationship with their daughter, True.

According to People Magazine, Khloe doesn’t want Tristan shut out of True’s life following their split, because she knows how important it is for her daughter to have her father in her life. Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian and Thompson are in communication about their little girl, who celebrated her first birthday this week, but that they have no plans to rekindle their romance following their dramatic break up back in February.

“Khloe has no desire to shut Tristan out of True’s life. He is her father and Khloe is much bigger than that. They communicate about True of course, but they aren’t getting back together,” the insider states.

As many fans will remember, Kardashian and Thompson split just after Valentine’s Day when it was revealed that the NBA star had hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. This marked the second cheating scandal in less than a year for Tristan, who was also busted cheating on Khloe last April when she was nine months pregnant with baby True.

Khloe Kardashian stuck it out after the first scandal in hopes of giving Tristan Thompson a second chance and keeping their family together. However, the second time around was a much different story.

Now, Kardashian is trying to figure out how to get Thompson involved in True’s birthday party, because she can’t see a scenario where he can come to her bash and be around her entire family, who are said to be furious with the basketball player for how he has treated Khloe in the past.

However, on Friday, Tristan did take to Instagram to share photos of her little girl in honor of her birthday, calling her “True-ly Perfect,” claiming that he couldn’t wait to reunite with her so that they could watch The Lion King and Paw Patrol. He also called her his twin, as fans believe the little girl highly resembles her father.

Khloe also took to social media to honor her little girl. Kardashian opened up about not realizing how time really does fly until you watch your child began to grow.

“I am so utterly obsessed with her. This first year has been amazing. And I really feel like I was meant to do this,” Khloe said of being little True’s mother.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.