Wendy Williams & Husband Kevin Hunter Will Reportedly Continue To Work Together Despite Divorce Filing

Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are reportedly going to continue to work together despite the fact that the talk show host filed for divorce from her longtime husband earlier this week.

According to Hollywood Life, Williams and Hunter can end their marriage, but putting an end to their business affairs won’t be so easy. Kevin co-owns The Wendy Williams Show, is an executive producer on the series, and serves and Wendy’s manager, so it will be a difficult process to sort through all of their entangled business together as they end their 21-year marriage.

“The divorce process so far has been challenging for Wendy. Working with Kevin after serving him [divorce papers on] Thursday was not easy for her. She is moving forward and taking things one step at a time until they untangle this mess. After he was served early Thursday morning, like at 6:30 or 7:00 a.m., he continued to work and finished the day. He was not fired and they did not change the locks on him,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Hunter will continue to show up for work on Williams’ show and that they can’t just fire him because the pair are getting a divorce, especially since he co-owns the production company that makes the talk show.

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams is said to be looking at her divorce as starting a brand new chapter in her life. She’s reportedly already found a new place to live, which she loves, and she is looking for a fresh start as she focuses on herself and her own happiness.

Earlier this year, Williams took a month-long sabbatical from the show amid rumors about her personal life. When she returned, she revealed that she had been seeing doctors about her Graves’ disease and that she had been living in a sober house to deal with addiction issues.

All the while, rumors about her marriage littered the headlines. Reports that her husband’s purported longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to his love child surfaced, and Williams was reportedly later found drunk and taken to the hospital for treatment following the relapse.

Wendy has yet to speak out on her husband’s alleged affair or love child, but she has made it pretty clear that she’s ready to move past the drama by filing for divorce from Kevin.

