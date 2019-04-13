Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Robert Tells Anna Not To ‘Rewrite History’

Anna lets her emotions fly.

On Friday’s General Hospital, Anna let Robert in on her theory about Robin not being her daughter. The WSB duo had an emotional chat, while Finn was busy practicing his marriage proposal at GH. He later headed to Anna’s, only to find the two exes quarreling.

Robert was not too happy after hearing Anna’s thoughts. She has been fretting for days over her theory that Robin could very well be her twin sister’s child. She concludes that there is a good possibility that Dr. Cabot transferred Alex’s memories of having a baby girl to Anna, since she may have thought that she wasn’t cut out to be a mother. Robert was shocked and hurt that Anna would try to “rewrite history.” General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveals that Anna will be weighing her options the week of April 15. What could that mean?

Anna isn’t ready to drop the issue, even after Robert insisted that she was wrong. She told him that he could very well have slept with her twin years ago, not even realizing it wasn’t her. She asked him if he could prove her wrong. When he hesitated, Anna said that they can’t, so in her mind, there’s a possibility that she isn’t Robin’s real mother. Even Finn agreed that it is possible, but he agrees with Robert that she is going down a rabbit hole with her fears.

Robert is livid that she thinks they don’t share a daughter together. He is not going to entertain the thought, as he believes that he and Anna are Robin’s parents. He isn’t going to listen to anything else.

“You’re not going to rewrite history and trash the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me,” he told Anna.

Anna's forced to face the horror (and paranoia) of Alex's lingering memories. Click to watch today's emotional, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/8vRqdlBpJj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 13, 2019

Will this put a rift between these two? Robert and Anna are a huge part of General Hospital history — so is Robin Scorpio. This family unit has become a fan-favorite, and needless to say, fans are not happy with the way the writers are going with this storyline. They have expressed their strong feelings on this matter, explaining that the writers better not rewrite Robert and Anna’s history.

The rumor has been swirling for a while that it’s Peter who isn’t Anna’s child, not Robin. Anna is so freaked out by the thought that Robin isn’t hers that she is blinded by the realization that Peter might not be her son. Fans are hoping that either Robert or Finn would set her straight and that she needs to focus on Peter instead.

The next week on General Hospital will see Anna struggling to find out the truth about Robin. Keep watching to see if she finds what she is looking for.