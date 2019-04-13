Tammy Hembrow Busts Out Of Skimpy Denim Top At Coachella

Tammy Hembrow is Coachella-ready. The model posted her music festival look on Instagram this week, and had her followers eyes popping with her skimpy ensemble.

According to the Daily Mail, Hembrow showed off her look, revealing that she would be wearing a skimpy denim top that flaunted her ample cleavage with its low cut. The top also boasted a see-through white material, which put Tammy’s flat tummy and toned abs on full display.

Hembrow’s hair and makeup were also dramatic in honor of the festival. Tammy had extremely long hair extensions, which she had piled on top of her head and braided back to fall over her shoulder and down her waist.

Hembrow’s arm tattoos were on display in the racy ensemble, and she rocked a full face of festival makeup, which included a bronzed glow with highlighter on her cheeks and forehead, a dramatic orange eye shadow, thick lashes, and baby pink lips.

In the caption of the photo, Tammy revealed that she was so excited to head to Coachella, as it would be her first time at the star-studded music festival, which takes place for two weekends in California every year, and brings out many A-list celebrities in the process.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tammy Hembrow is known for being a model and fitness guru. She boasts over 9 million Instagram followers and often rubs elbows with big stars such as the Kardashian-Jenner girls.

Recently, it’s been rumored that Tammy has been hooking up with Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga. Sources claim that the pair hooked up while the rapper was on tour.

“They traveled up to Brisbane separately and hooked up again later on. She’s basically doing his whole Australian tour with him. Tammy spent all night backstage (or on the side of the stage) as if she was his girlfriend. She was walking round with her AAA pass on display for everyone to see,” an insider told the Daily Mail about Hembrow’s relationship with Tyga.

However, Tammy’s sister, Amy Hembrow, who is also her spokesperson, claims that nothing romantic is going on between the model and the rapper, saying that they are simply friends.

Fans may remember that Tammy was the person taken out of Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash by ambulance last year when she collapsed inside the wild event after she said that she was running on no sleep due to work obligations.

