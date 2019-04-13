Even Longtime Trump Aide Roger Stone Is Now Demanding To See The Full Mueller Report

Stone was indicted on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing investigators.

Former Trump aide and longtime Republican strategist Roger Stone is reportedly the latest person who wants to see special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in full.

The contents of the special counsel report have been contested ever since they were first provided to the office of Attorney General William Barr, who has since refused to turn over an unredacted version to the Congress. Earlier this week, in light of growing calls from House Democrats to release the full Mueller report to Congress, Barr assured that he would provide a redacted version of the report soon — probably even by the end of this week. The attorney general has maintained that he would only omit things which are necessary, “including material related to grand jury matters and the privacy of individuals not charged with crimes,” according to Politico.

But even so, it has failed to appease critics who argue that William Barr is going beyond his authority to protect President Donald Trump. A number of prominent Democrats have argued that Barr cannot clear Trump on accusations of obstruction before Congress makes up its mind by getting access to the full report.

And while most of the calls to release the Mueller report had so far been emerging from critics of Trump, now even his longtime confidante Roger Stone is calling for the full Mueller report to be made accessible to him, according to The Hill. Although Stone’s reasons are very different, his demand could provide ammunition to Democrats who are calling for Barr to release the report in its entirety.

Stone has been indicted by the special counsel on charges of lying to Congress about his contact with WikiLeaks and obstructing investigators, both of which he has denied. His lawyers have demanded to make the full Mueller report available to them as it is “essential” to his defense, according to Bloomberg.

Moreover, Stone’s lawyers have also claimed that he has been singled out by the investigators. They argue that his case should never have been assigned to Judge Amy Berman Jackson, as prosecutors initially linked his case to the indictment of 13 Russian nationals for interfering in the 2016 U.S. elections.

“Now that the Department of Justice has concluded that there was no conspiracy between Russian agents and any American citizen, including Roger Stone, this ‘connection’ is unsubstantiated,” Stone’s lawyers said in a Friday filing.

Apart from asking to gain access to the full Mueller report, Stone’s lawyers went so far as to question the veracity of the investigation itself, arguing that it had been funded inappropriately and was therefore unconstitutional.