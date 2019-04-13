Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Have A Spa Day Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie are hanging out like old pals. The two women were spotted having a spa day together in Beverly Hills on Friday.

According to the Daily Mail, both Kourtney and Sofia were photographed leaving a skin care clinic over the weekend, hinting that they were spending some quality time together while being pampered.

As many fans already know, Sofia is dating Kourtney’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick. Kardashian and Disick share three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and have remained close since splitting back in 2015.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for nearly two years, and she has become a huge part of his life, and the lives of the children. Last year, Kardashian and Richie buried whatever awkwardness surrounded them and began to spend time together. It started out with dinners and escalated to full-on family vacations.

Kourtney, Sofia, and Scott were all spotted in Mexico with the kids the week before Christmas, and also ushered in the new year together in Aspen.

On Friday, Richie covered her face as paparazzi snapped photos of her. She wore a pair of curve-hugging, high-waisted jeans that boasted a black and gold chain belt, a black short-sleeved t-shirt, some snakeskin boots, a diamond bracelet, and a cross pendant around her neck.

Sofia Richie had her caramel-colored hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls and completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a black handbag, which she used to shield her face from photographers. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian sported a pair of tight, black leggings, a plain, white hooded sweatshirt, white and gray sneakers, and dark sunglasses.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star carried a white bag in her hand, and also covered her face from the prying eyes of the paparazzi following the spa day.

Kourtney and Sofia’s spa day could have something to do with the fact that Kardashian is celebrating her 40th birthday next week.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, Sofia had reportedly been searching frantically for the perfect gift to give Kourtney for her upcoming birthday, and the spa day could have been her gift.

“Sofia has never felt more secure in her relationship with Scott now that she feels like a permanent fixture in the Kardashian family. At first, Sofia was always intimidated and really nervous to hang out or spend time with Kourtney, but Sofia is feeling much more confident now that she’s settling in. Kourtney’s approval of Sofia has always been important to her, and she’s feeling like a real part of the family,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie by following them on Instagram.