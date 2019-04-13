Larsa Pippen Rocks Very Skimpy Black Thong Bikini As She Lounges In The Pool At Coachella

Larsa Pippen is leaving nothing to the imagination in a new viral photo, which shows the model lounging on a pool float as she rocked a very skimpy black thong bikini.

The Instagram photo showed Pippen hanging out at the Revolve party during the opening weekend of the Coachella music festival. The picture was a huge hit with fans, garnering tens of thousands of likes and even attracting some attention across the celebrity news landscape. E! News included Pippen in a story about celebrities spotted at Coachella on its first day, including the viral picture of her bikini body as she took in the sun.

Fans seemed to love the photo as well, with many leaving complimentary comments in her Instagram comment section.

“You look amazing,” said friend Khloe Kardashian.

Larsa shared a closer look at the bikini in her Instagram story, showing off her tight body and some amazing views of the sunset during the Southern California festival. Another video clip showed Pippen dancing with friends at a party that took place during the festival, though by that point, she had changed out of the bikini and into some more proper party attire.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star is no stranger so sharing racy photos online, and has gained a massive following, thanks mostly to the revealing pictures she frequently posts. Pippen first gained attention for her reality show stint and marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, but the two recently announced that they were splitting up.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa released a statement saying that they were splitting amicably and would focus on taking care of their kids going forward.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split with Scottie.

Those who want to check out more from Larsa Pippen or see if she has any more racy pictures to share from Coachella should keep an eye on her Instagram feed.