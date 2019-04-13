Victoria’s Secret Model Sara Sampaio Rocks A Skimpy Thong Bikini At Coachella

Sara Sampaio is making waves at Coachella after appearing in a very skimpy bikini and sharing the look in a picture that’s gaining viral interest.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram to share the look she’s rocking at the celebrity-filled music festival. She posed in a cherry red thong bikini — one that she said might not come off at all during the multi-weekend event.

The picture was a huge hit with her more than 7 million followers, prompting hundreds of thousands of likes and plenty of compliments for her amazing physique.

“You look awesome,” one person wrote.

“Love her body,” another added.

Others warned that it would probably be a good idea to take off the bikini at some point during the festival’s first weekend.

While she is used to showing off her body as a Victoria’s Secret model, Sara Sampaio is also no stranger to using her favorite online platform to bare herself to fans. She frequently shares racy pictures on her Instagram feed, including some inside clips in January of a very revealing photo shoot for Maxim Magazine. The magazine’s Instagram feed had a picture of Sampaio posing topless at the edge of a boat, with her arms strategically placed to keep her from being exposed and breaking the site’s strict policies against explicit nudity.

Sampaio does plenty of work to keep her famous figure. She often shares workout videos on her Instagram feed and told The Cut in a 2017 interview that she has adopted a method of small body movements to stay fit.

“I’ve been doing a lot of SLT. It’s like a really intense Pilates with a machine,” she said. “I’ve noticed with my body that small movements have done more for my body than the boot camps. My body moves better when it’s very focused on small movements that elongate your body and your muscles.”

Though she may stand out on Instagram for her skin-baring photos, Sara Sampaio and her revealing bikini may have a better chance of blending in at Coachella. The event’s first weekend drew a slew of celebrities, including Kendra Wilkinson, sisters Rachel and AnnaLynne McCord, and Donald Glover, who, as Childish Gambino, headlined the festival’s opening night, per Pitchfork.

Those who want to see more from Sara Sampaio — or see if she posts any more racy photos from Coachella — can keep an eye on her Instagram feed for the latest on the Portuguese model.